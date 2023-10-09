The Border Mail
No delay: Gladys Berejiklian's spat with ICAC fast-tracked

By Miklos Bolza
October 9 2023 - 6:00pm
A legal bid by former premier Gladys Berejiklian to overturn findings she engaged in corruption will be heard as quickly as possible.

Local News

