The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Big crowd at 2023 Lockhart Spirit of the Land Festival

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 9 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina festival known to draw in a crowd three times the size of its host town has again been hailed a major success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.