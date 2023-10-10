The Border Mail
Elders Albury's Harry Cozens wins Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition

By Janet Howie
October 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Albury's Harry Cozens (centre) has won the 2023 ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition from runner-up Ned Balharrie (left). Jacob Brennan received an encouragement award. Picture supplied
A Border stock and station agent has been named the top emerging auctioneer in Victoria, claiming the state final from nine rivals on Monday, October 9.

