A Border stock and station agent has been named the top emerging auctioneer in Victoria, claiming the state final from nine rivals on Monday, October 9.
Harry Cozens, of Elders Rural Services, Albury, won the 34th Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition at the Victorian Livestock Exchange, Pakenham.
Ballarat's Ned Balharrie finished runner-up while Jacob Brennan, of Tatura, received the Brian Rodwell Encouragement Award. Other finalists came from Euroa, Korumburra, Leongatha, Bendigo and Colac.
The auctioneers had to sell three individual lots of cattle and were judged on their presentation, values and diction.
Mr Cozens, 23, said the whole competition had been a good experience and he was pleased with how his lots sold.
"I went there wanting to keep it simple, not change anything from what I do week in, week out," he said.
Originally from Victoria's Western District, he grew up on a sheep farm south of Hamilton and has been a livestock agent for four years.
Having gone through the Elders traineeship program, the opportunity for a move to Albury came up two years ago and he decided to "grab that with both hands".
"We've got a fantastic team at Elders in Albury," Mr Cozens said.
"Moving forward I want to work as hard as I possibly can, and solidify myself in the North East and southern Riverina."
The livestock agent says the people he meets remain a key attraction of his field.
"The connections that you make throughout the industry, with other agents, the clients, the buyers, and the satisfaction of receiving a quality result for a client," he said.
Mr Cozens won the Graham Lanyon Shield, $500 cash, various prizes, and a place in the 2024 Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association National Young Auctioneers Competition.
ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin said the young auctioneers' qualities and skills were a great reflection of the industry.
"These young professionals whose ultimate aim is to be a great all-round agent with a strong client base have showcased the hard work they have put in to develop their auctioneering skills and have been boosted by the investment and encouragement provided by their employers across Victoria," he said.
The annual ALPA Victoria Young Auctioneers dinner raised $23,500 for Ronald McDonald House Charities through a charity auction.
