BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Gently elevated from the street and set amongst beautifully established gardens, this character-filled House of the Week is more than just a house.
With walking paths and local eateries at your doorstep, this truly is the perfect package for a growing family looking for modern day convenience in a reputable locale.
Selling agent Matt Sharp said there are many elements to this Tara Avenue house that make it a special one, but what really stands out is its warm and inviting, family-friendly feel which makes it a home.
"It's really hard to put into words, but as soon as you walk in it just invites you in, puts you at ease, and would make the perfect place to raise a growing family," Matt said.
And that's exactly what the current owners did. Having owned the property for just on 30 years, the home was a much-loved and cared for member of their family.
With the children now grown, they're looking to pass the house on to the next family to love and cherish the same way.
Placed in a renowned location, the generously-proportioned home has been meticulously maintained.
The ground floor has three bedrooms, and the master is privately located at the back of the property and offers walk-in robe and ensuite bathroom. The other downstairs bedrooms all have built-in robes.
There is a large lounge and meals area with an additional sitting room or home office, all with polished timber floors.
An inviting kitchen with modern tones featuring electric oven, gas cook top and dishwasher also features downstairs.
Full main bathroom with dual access from bedroom two, a separate toilet - easily accessed from the pool area - and separate laundry.
Ducted evaporative cooling, a beautiful open fireplace and gas heating will keep you comfortable all year round.
Moving up to the first floor, there are two large bedrooms, each with built-in robes. There is a second living space with stunning views across Albury, and a full third bathroom.
A magnificent covered outdoor entertaining area joins seamlessly with the downstairs living space, and features a striking inground salt-chlorinated, self-cleaning pool.
There is a single carport space, accessed from Tara Avenue, and an additional shed located from the dual street frontage of Electra Street.
