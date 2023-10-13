BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Find yourself immediately captivated by this property's timeless appeal.
This elegant ranch-style residence, adorned with expansive verandah, stands as a welcoming sanctuary amidst the sprawling 5,829m2 landscape of lush green lawns.
Set against a backdrop of mature gum trees, a fully illuminated tennis court, and the inviting oasis of the pool, it offers a quality of life only a select few can envision.
Recently revamped, the kitchen seamlessly complements the open-plan living area. The striking dark stone island benchtop serves as a centrepiece.
Featuring lofty ceilings, open living spaces, and thoughtfully positioned bedrooms, the home embodies a harmonious family dwelling.
The stunning, newly laid timber flooring is not only practical but adds visual allure as it transitions into softly hued carpets.
New blinds adorn the windows, framing garden views and protecting from the elements.
There are three distinct living areas, spaces to entertain and areas for quiet contemplation, and a dedicated study.
With three large family bedrooms, a spacious master suite provides a retreat from the rest of the home, featuring a large walk-in robe and ensuite with spa.
The existing garage has plenty of space for storage or additional vehicles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.