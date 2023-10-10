From the World Cup to grand finals right here on the Border, it's been a huge year of football - so who are the young stars we should be keeping an eye on as the sport continues to grow locally?
STEVE TERVET sat down with Murray United technical director BRIAN VANEGA, who has also played with Albury Hotspurs, to find out which NPL and AWFA players could be about to burst through and make a name for themselves.
Dirck has excelled more than I thought he would this year. Coming from Melrose, in AWFA, I thought it would be a big challenge but he hasn't struggled at all. In fact, he's been one of the best players in the NPL competition. Dirck's got all the skill, technique and creativity but he's also got the physicality and speed to match. He may not be the tallest but he still has that strength. He's leaving us and I'm trying to get him playing as high a level as possible in Melbourne. Hopefully we see him in an A-League academy - he is a little older, turning 19 next year so I'm not certain if that will happen - but if not, I expect him to land at one of the biggest NPL clubs, in their youth team. If that happens, we could see him playing at the highest level of NPL in Victoria before long.
Jake is a really driven individual, technically good and always working on himself away from training. As a 12-year-old playing under-14 football this year, he was one of the most competitive despite being the youngest in the squad. That shows what he's about and next year he's off to Wollongong to probably play in the NSW NPL and it'll be great for him to challenge himself in his own age group. He'll have experience of playing against older kids and will get to show his full potential. He's going to a sports school and a football program which is run by Sydney FC so he'll be right in their spotlight, they'll be keeping tabs on him and if he puts the work in and keeps developing, it would be great to see him move into the Sydney FC NPL Academy. If he gets to that point, who knows - we could be seeing him on TV!
Sam has trained with us a lot this year and he's got a fantastic left foot. He's one of the best one-footed players you'll see. He's the same age as John Stones, a similar talent level, and we're really excited and hoping to have him in the U14s NPL team next year. He can score from anywhere on his left foot and is a fantastic dribbler as well. We had a very young 14s team this year so most of them will stay and play 14s next year so it will be exciting to see them with a few additions like Sam and really test themselves.
If Jonathon stays in the region, we'll do everything we can to push him but I think he's got the talent to go to an A-League youth academy. He's very technical with bucket-loads of skill. He can play anywhere in the front four, playing nice through-balls and taking players on - two or three times if needed! Matt Brewer, the coach, has done a fantastic job with Jon; he's used him in several positions and always gives him the freedom to show his talent while helping him understand how that works within the team framework. There are certain things Jonathon has to do for the team and if he does those things, he gets the freedom with the ball. The team understands 'right, he's done some things for us and now we give the ball as much as possible' to let him do what he's good at.
I think everyone in the region knows about 'MJ' and her talent. She's so young but she can already train and compete with much older players. She was one of the youngest players selected for the National Youth Championships this year so she's definitely got time on her side. It becomes a different challenge as a coach; you're almost not trying to teach 'MJ' so much but you're trying to create training sessions which continually challenge her. That's the beauty of it; you'll find a new way to challenge her and then she steps up again so it keeps you on your toes! All the best young kids play either centre-forward or as a 10 and they score bucket-loads of goals but I could see her being an all-round midfielder like Katrina Gorry or Kyra Cooney-Cross.
Before the football, I think Izzy is a wonderful kid, very mature and he responds well when people speak to him on his level. On the field, he's got everything; skill, power, speed and a great understanding of the game. He's one of the few really physical players who has the technique to go with it. Izzy could go anywhere. I hope he goes to an A-League academy, I honestly hope he doesn't stay with us at Murray next year. If he does, we'll absolutely do everything we can to continue his development but the best thing is for him to go to an A-League academy because I think he would excel and take his football to a new level.
I've seen Ruby play a few senior games for Wang and she was fantastic; very athletic, good on the ball and can strike a ball very well. She can play full-back or wing or, in a different formation, she could play as a wing-back. Her athleticism means she's well-suited to playing in those wide positions.
Rylee joined the Murray female development program this year and she's up at Nationals this week representing NSW Country. She's a really good midfielder with loads of talent who can definitely go to the next level. Rylee has composure on the ball, understands the game well and is willing to learn more. That's the biggest thing; she's got talent to get to the next level but she's prepared to work hard for it as well. Rylee's put herself in a good position and it will be awesome to see where the journey takes her from here. Within a year or two, I think it'll be time for her to explore the next step, which means training with and playing against the best players.
We've had John training with our U14s at Murray at times during the year and it's clear to see he's very talented. Even in last year's grand final, you could see he was one of the best players on the field in the 12s when he was only 10. We'd love to have him in the NPL next year; whether that happens will depend on family commitments and the travel, so it's something for them to consider, but you can expect to see him leave the region within a year or two. We may only have one more year watching John at close quarters so make the most of him while he's here! He's just fantastic with the ball at his feet.
