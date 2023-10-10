Dirck has excelled more than I thought he would this year. Coming from Melrose, in AWFA, I thought it would be a big challenge but he hasn't struggled at all. In fact, he's been one of the best players in the NPL competition. Dirck's got all the skill, technique and creativity but he's also got the physicality and speed to match. He may not be the tallest but he still has that strength. He's leaving us and I'm trying to get him playing as high a level as possible in Melbourne. Hopefully we see him in an A-League academy - he is a little older, turning 19 next year so I'm not certain if that will happen - but if not, I expect him to land at one of the biggest NPL clubs, in their youth team. If that happens, we could see him playing at the highest level of NPL in Victoria before long.