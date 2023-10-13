BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Step up into a world of elevated comfort and leisure in this timeless, red brick family home.
Designed for those with discerning taste, this feature property represents the epitome of upscale living.
Situated in a prestige estate, the property sits in a quiet court surrounded by similarly grand homes on a sprawling 2000m2 block.
Featuring three spacious distinct living spaces, this home allows you to express your various moods and requirements.
Entertain from the rumpus with bar and plumbed-in sink. Relax in the front lounge. Gather together in the north-facing open main living room.
The updated kitchen is complete with modern appliances and a convenient double oven, and caters to your culinary aspirations, while a wood fire adds warmth and charm to your evenings.
With meticulously remodeled bathrooms, the master bedroom features a magnificent ensuite which could be your very own retreat from the world.
The home has access to extra shedding and has its own dedicated caravan parking spot.
It won't be hard to imagine spending your summer days lounging by the sparkling in-ground pool, sipping your favourite drink on the deck, and savouring the spoils of this exclusive paradise.
