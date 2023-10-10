The Border Mail
Thousands of Border residents engage in pre-polling for Voice referendum

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
More than 22,000 Border residents have already cast their vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

