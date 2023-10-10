More than 22,000 Border residents have already cast their vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
The latest data from the Australian Electoral Commission reveals that 11,600 Wodonga residents have taken to the pre-polling booths since voting opened on Monday, October 2.
Meanwhile, 8905 Albury residents have voted since pre-polling opened on Tuesday, October 3, and 1743 people have voted in Lavington.
The Border Mail visited High Street in Wodonga this week to see how people would vote in the referendum.
According to a survey of Border Mail readers in September, 68 per cent said they would be voting no in the Voice referendum, 29 per cent said they would be voting yes, and four per cent were undecided.
However, the majority of people interviewed said they will be voting yes. Still, many who declined interviews expressed their intention to reject the Voice.
James Sharp, a resident of Westmont retirement community in Wodonga, said he will be voting yes.
"The reason why is that there's no reason in the world why not," he said.
"Every oppressed minor group in the world is protesting for their rights, and our Indigenous people are no different.
"All they want is a say and to be heard, simply that, just to be heard, and to vote otherwise would be to fall for the falsehoods being propagated about what would happen if a yes vote was successful."
Bethanga resident Neil Phillips said he would vote no as he doesn't think "there's enough information out there on the yes side".
"I feel there's been so much money wasted in the past on all of this problem, and I don't feel that this is going to change any of it," he said.
"I believe there needs to be an inquiry into what has happened with all the money and where it has all gone, where it's all going.
"And I guess the other point is that I feel we should all be equal and on the same footing.
"Are they trying to say that one race is any smarter or any better than the other?
"Why can't we all be put under the same banner and all be treated equal?"
Andrew Rich of Barnawartha said he would take advantage of pre-polling and vote yes.
"I think it's something the Indigenous people need," he said.
"It's relevant for them, and it's not going to cause any constitutional change ... it's for reference, isn't it?"
Allie Erickson of Springhurst and Katelin Dixon-Leggett of Wangaratta said they would vote yes.
"It's their country, and we've already taken enough from it," Ms Erickson said.
"I don't see why they shouldn't be allowed to make laws and have a voice in parliament."
In Wangaratta, 9190 residents have participated in early voting before the official election day on Saturday, October 14.
Additionally, 1633 residents in Bright, 4046 in Benalla, and 1492 people in Corowa have cast their votes as of Monday, October 9.
