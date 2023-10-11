A brain cancer fundraiser started by an Albury woman in honour of her late friend has raised more than $100,000 in its first four years.
Sheila Smith is hoping to add even more to that total as she prepares to stage the fifth annual Albury Walk4BrainCancer at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday, October 15, to support Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.
The death of her best friend Tessa Calder to the disease in 2016, at just 22 years of age, continues to motivate Ms Smith, but she has come to know many others affected by the disease in the community since the first walk in 2019.
Participants aim to complete five kilometres in one hour to raise funds for brain cancer research.
"It's pretty phenomenal. I can still remember the first year when I didn't really know what I was doing," she said.
"About 300 people rocked up and we raised $30,000 in the first year. That was a really crazy start because I thought I'd be lucky to get to $10,000.
"Just to see the community grow and see the same groups of people getting behind it and the new groups popping up is great. Each year, I'm reminded of the why behind it when a new group pops up and they tell their story.
"There's nothing else for brain cancer locally. Last year, we had a family come from Wagga because there's nothing really close within the region, and I know people have travelled in previous years just so they can support this cause.
"If someone is there that has brain cancer and has an awesome time, then it makes all the organisation really worth it."
Ms Smith has set a fundraising goal of $25,000, and, less than a week out from the event, she was more than halfway there.
"There was one year that we almost got to $60,000, but the economy has changed, so I never know what to set it at," she said.
"At the end of the day, whilst the money's important, it's just a number. What I love most is the community coming out and doing something good."
Ms Smith expected around 250 people to register, which must be completed prior to Sunday.
Walkers are asked to arrive by 8.30am for a 9am start.
Bacon and egg rolls and coffee will be available from 8am, with a raffle to be drawn after the event.
"You can walk, run, skip, hop, whatever takes your fancy, or you can sit in the grandstands and eat egg and bacon rolls and drink coffee and watch people exercise. It's catered to everyone," Ms Smith said.
"A few people have run it before and we've challenged them to run 10 kilometres in an hour, but it's really open to anyone's interpretation, which is the beauty of it. Anyone can get behind it."
Lavington Sports Ground has hosted the event since 2021, which followed a virtual walk in 2020 and a trek along the Murray River in 2019.
