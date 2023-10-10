The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Court hears details of armed robbery rampage, fatal shooting of gunman Stanley Turvey

Updated October 10 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Further details have emerged of the rampage an armed gunman went on before he was shot dead by specialist police last month, with the wanted man pointing his weapon at multiple people during his crime spree and in the moments before his death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.