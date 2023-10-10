A North Albury park mostly unchanged for more than 20 years will receive a major facelift.
A contract was awarded for the $2.2-million upgrade of Fredericks Park at the Monday, October 9, Albury Council meeting to Enviro Culture Services, which will feature a bicycle education track for children learning to ride with signage, intersections, and a skills area with varied surfaces such as bumps, slopes and skate elements.
The project will also involve the installation of outdoor exercise equipment, a nature play area with stepping stones, a grassed zone, basketball court, junior and toddler play spaces, new shelters and barbecues, seating and pathways.
Located beside the Bungambrawartha Trail on the corner of Logan Road and Fairview Drive, it is often referred to as 'Turtle Park' because of the large turtle sculptures on the grounds, which will also be relocated elsewhere in the park as part of the works.
Councillors voted to approve the construction and allocate $1.2 million in additional project funding at future 2023-24 quarterly budget reviews to complete the project.
More than $750,000 in grant funding came from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the play area would be double the original size.
"With a variety of play options catering for toddlers through to juniors and seniors, as well as more barbecues and the existing toilet facilities, the new space will allow our community to relax and enjoy the park for longer periods of time," she said.
During the meeting, deputy mayor Steve Bowen questioned why the council's contribution of $1.2 million to complete the project, which was initially budgeted at $1.5 million and revised to $1.7 million due price escalations in May 2023, was so high.
The council's city landscapes service leader David Costello said it could be a fee of "up to $1.2 million" to allow for contingencies and project management costs, but said there was an opportunity for savings.
"It's an estimate of up to $1.2 million that might be required, subject to the implementation of the project, and if there any variations and contingencies that might be required," Mr Costello said.
Construction is expected to take place within the 2023-24 financial year and is estimated to take around six months.
Only the play spaces at the park will be closed during construction.
Two yellow box trees will be removed as part of the upgrades and Cr Jess Kellahan queried if they would be replaced with a similar species and more trees.
Mr Costello confirmed 36 trees and a further 2700 understorey plants would go back into Fredericks Park to account for the loss of the two, which would have roots impacted by the design of the new play area.
"That's probably over and above some other works that council have undertaken with some of the native plantings along Bungambrawartha Creek over the years that we'll continue to undertake in future as well," he said.
Cr Ashley Edwards, who supported the awarding of the contract, raised a concern that cimmaron ash was slated on the planting schedule despite it being listed as an environmental weed in Albury's development control plan.
"The landscaping plan was completed by an external consultant and based on variety of plantings, but we're certainly happy to take that question and adjust the landscaping plan as required to remove that species," Mr Costello said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.