Ninety seconds is all he gets to nail his tricks, but it's long enough for Wodonga teen Ned Butters to prove he's up there with the best in the world.
The 15-year-old dreamed of one day competing at the worlds, something he didn't know would be possible, but that dream will come true on Friday, October 20 in Sydney at the World Scooter Championships.
The Tallangatta Secondary College student had been training with Al's Skate Co over the past few years, learning the tricks of the trade.
He said what he loved the most about scooter riding was the freedom in the air.
"I love it," Ned said. "I hope one day I'll be a professional rider."
He said he was "very excited" for the competition.
"You get two 45-second runs to do your best tricks you can do and land them perfectly," he said.
Scooter fans from all over the world will converge in Sydney with around 170 competitors from 10 countries.
Ned's mum, Becc Henderson, said he would train three hours daily for the next week to prepare for the competition.
"He had to qualify to get into Sydney," she said.
"We went to Melbourne for the Australian Scooter Association, there were five qualifiers there, and Ned was one of them."
Ms Henderson said it was exciting to see him follow his dreams.
"He trains a lot," she said.
"Leading up to this, we were practising in Melbourne every Sunday.
"I'm very proud of him, and to see him saying the other day that he used to look at all the guys that go to worlds and go, 'imagine if I could do that one day'."
Scooter riding involves freestyle tricks such as flips and twists, usually at skate parks, but also using obstacles such as stairs, handrails and curbs.
Ms Henderson said they've started looking into Ned doing a sport and recreation traineeship with Al's, which could lead to plenty of opportunity for him.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.