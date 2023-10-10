The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigating crash involving multiple vehicles in Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 10 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash involving multiple vehicles in Wangaratta that left a woman in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.