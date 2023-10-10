Police investigating crash involving multiple vehicles in Wangaratta

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash involving multiple vehicles in Wangaratta that left a woman in hospital.
Limited details were available, but three SUVs appeared to have crashed on Murphy Street about 3.05pm on Monday, October 9.
Two of the vehicles appeared to have impacted supporting posts outside O'Brien Real Estate, next to Harvey Norman.
The impact caused damage.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Vehicles were towed from the scene.
Police are investigating the cause.
