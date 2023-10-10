Police continue to investigate fire inside West Albury home

A fire at a West Albury home is being treated as suspicious.
A blaze was sparked inside a Maple Place home on Friday night, October 6.
Firefighters attended the scene about 8.30pm and managed to contain the fire after about an hour.
Police also attended and declared the house a crime scene.
Nobody was injured.
Officers continue to investigate the matter.
"Officers from Murray River Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire," a police spokesman said.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
