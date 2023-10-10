Yackandandah ace Ben McIntosh has won his second consecutive best and fairest award.
Already rated among the top-five midfielders in the competition, McIntosh took his game to another level and arguably produced the most polished season of his career so far.
McIntosh polled twice as many votes as runner-up Nick Donaghey to highlight how dominant he was for the Roos.
The super-fit midfielder also finished third in the Barton medal.
A typically modest McIntosh downplayed the significant achievement.
"I guess it's nice to get a bit of recognition for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes," McIntosh said.
"I was just happy to remain injury free this season after carrying a foot injury the previous year.
"I was able to tackle the pre-season at full tilt this year and really benefited from that.
"I sort of pride myself on my running game and to get to as many contests as possible and being back to full fitness this year allowed me to do that.
"I really enjoyed my footy this year and playing under 'Homer' and as a team we were able to produce some decent footy for most of the season compared to the previous year."
After missing finals last year, the Roos finished second on the ladder with 16 wins after suffering their only loss against Kiewa-Sandy Creek and playing in a draw against Chiltern.
They made the finals for the first time since 2010.
However, a combination of key injuries and inexperience in finals resulted in the Roos falling short in the preliminary final against eventual premier Chiltern.
McIntosh felt the highlight of the season was being able to play three matches at Sandy Creek for the first time in more than a decade.
"A lot of us had never previously played in a senior final at Sandy Creek and it was a terrific experience," he said.
"To make the preliminary final was pleasing but the season didn't finish how we hoped.
"I certainly feel we have got some unfinished business heading into next season."
McIntosh's season finished on a sour note personally after he was knocked out cold after being on the receiving end of late contact from Chiltern's Fin Lappin in a marking contest shortly before half-time in the preliminary final.
The Roos skipper left the field on a stretcher and was taken to hospital by ambulance after also receiving a busted shoulder after landing heavily in the incident.
McIntosh revealed his shoulder was so badly injured that he has since undergone a shoulder reconstruction.
"My season didn't end the way I wanted it to," he said.
"I was out cold before I hit the ground and couldn't brace myself for the fall and the shoulder copped most of the impact.
"I had to have a full reconstruction on my shoulder, the shoulder blade was dislodged from the collarbone and the AC joint was 40mm out.
"So it was basically buggered and I had to have plates inserted and only just got my arm out of a sling at the start of this week.
"But hopefully I will be able to get all the plates removed by late January and I should be ready to roll into pre-season again.
"I can still run but I just can't lift my arm very high at the moment."
McIntosh said now the onus was now on the players to learn from their mistakes and try to come back stronger while the club has got a list firmly in the premiership window.
"Internally we feel we should have gone further this season," McIntosh said.
"But we will cop a lesson and move on.
"There's winning and learning and there is no losing in football.
"You need to learn and when you don't, that's when you lose.
"I think we have got the nucleus of a side capable of challenging for the flag and some talented juniors coming through the ranks.
"We are a very young side and having the experience of this season under the belt can only benefit the side.
"Having more experience and maturity always helps and adding another couple of recruits would help with a bit more depth.
"Sometimes you don't need high-profile recruits but players who can fill a role if that makes sense.
"I feel as a whole the club is in a strong position and has laid the foundations for future success."
