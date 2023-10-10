A man reversing out of his North Albury driveway accidentally struck cyclist Brendan Shane Masterson, so in retaliation the 36-year-old threw an axe at his car.
The victim had been trying not to inflame the situation by engaging with Masterson, who he saw was out of control.
Albury Local Court has heard how the victim went to drive off, heading to work on the morning of March 1, so Masterson ran into his nearby backyard.
"As the (victim) was driving past (Masterson's house in Green Place), the accused picked up a metal axe with a black, metre-long handle and threw it over the fence at the vehicle," police said.
The axe smashed into the driver's side-view mirror, breaking both the glass and the outer casing.
"You're dead, mate," Masterson yelled, as he went to pick the axe off the road.
Police said the victim drove around the roundabout at the Kurnell Street intersection and proceeded to head off.
Masterson grabbed the axe and began running after the man's car, yelling: "Why did you run over my bike you f---ing dog? I'll f---ing kill you, you dog."
The victim stopped, wound down his window and used his mobile phone to take a photograph of Masterson, who then walked home.
When arrested soon afterwards by police, Masterson denied making the threat to kill but admitted saying "I'll f---ing hurt you."
He also denied chasing the man while holding the axe.
Masterson previously pleaded guilty to charges of intimidation, being armed with the intention of committing an indictable offence of intimidation and destroy or damage property.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the court had no choice but to impose a jail term for what were "serious examples" of such offences.
She handed him a seven-month term on the armed with intent charge, but ordered that it be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order under which Masterson must also complete 70 hours of unpaid work.
He was convicted and put on a 12-month community corrections order, with supervision, for the intimidation and fined $680 for damaging the mirror.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said Masterson had experienced issues with illicit drugs in the past, but for the sake of his children had been motivated to go clean.
Mr Blomfield asked that his client be placed on a a community corrections order with a work component, plus supervision that addressed his anger management issues.
Ms McLaughlin told Masterson his reaction was "completely unacceptable".
"You armed yourself with an axe and threw that axe over the fence towards the vehicle to intimidate the victim," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said a sentence assessment report revealed Masterson had experienced a troubled life, with childhood trauma, but in recent years had made "some progress in your relationship with the criminal justice system".
"I note you are remorseful for these offences," she said.
The court heard it was about 7.40am when the victim struck the bike, about 50 metres from Masterson's home.
Angry at the damage to his bike, Masterson pulled up next to the driver's window of the Isuzu D-Max utility.
Masterson raised his left hand and created the shape of a gun, pointing at the man.
"You're dead, you're f---ed," he said.
"You tried to run me over and my bike. I'm going to get you."
