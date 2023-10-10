The Border Mail
North Albury man flew into rage after Kurnell Street collision that damaged bike

By Albury Court
October 11 2023 - 10:00am
A man reversing out of his North Albury driveway accidentally struck cyclist Brendan Shane Masterson, so in retaliation the 36-year-old threw an axe at his car.

