The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Ridiculous Albury Council policy makes doing business difficult

By Letters to the Editor
October 11 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forced to put my query in writing

I rang Albury City Council recently with a very simple town planning inquiry that would have taken less than 15 seconds for a town planner to answer. The obstructionist receptionist stated that no calls can be put through to any council staff - the query must be made in writing and once received you have to wait for a response. How absolutely ridiculous. How is anyone meant to do business in Albury with this policy in place?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.