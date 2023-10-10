I rang Albury City Council recently with a very simple town planning inquiry that would have taken less than 15 seconds for a town planner to answer. The obstructionist receptionist stated that no calls can be put through to any council staff - the query must be made in writing and once received you have to wait for a response. How absolutely ridiculous. How is anyone meant to do business in Albury with this policy in place?
I have never heard of such stupidity from a council whose sole purpose is to serve the ratepayers of the city. Who proposed this ridiculous policy? Who voted the policy in? Can anyone tell me of any business in Australia that has such a policy and remains operational? No customers would accept such a Big Brother approach to doing business.
I asked to be put through to the office of the CEO and was told this had to be put in writing as well. So therefore ratepayers and business people are refused the right to speak to management, staff and councillors at Albury City Council. The inmates are running the asylum that is Albury City Council.
Australia Day is a national holiday. Any changes to its date or observation should only be made after a free and fair vote of all the Australian people. It should not even be on the agenda of a local council.
It is past time local government stopped its political and social activism and concentrated on the basic services that countless surveys have shown most ratepayers want. Instead local councils insist on wasting scarce resources on telling people how they should think and live.
Australia is a democracy. Those citizens who do not wish to celebrate a public holiday are free to ignore it and go to work. The rest of us can put out the flag, light the barbecue and celebrate what a great country Australia has become.
Don't Palestinians have a right to their sovereignty and defend themselves and what about the 70 years of Israeli occupation and bulldozing Palestinian homes?
Hearing the Australian Prime Minister say Israel has a right to defend themselves, I thought, what about the Palestinians rights? When will the world respect the rights of all people and not just a select few?
As I heard on Sunday morning, when you lock people up and surround them for years, they soon revolt! The world needs to recognise Israel and Palestine and stop supporting one side!
