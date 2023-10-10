Young drink-driver crashed his parents' car off Beechworth bridge

A young driver who crashed his parents' car after drinking, resulting in damage to bridge railing and a crane being called to remove the utility, has been told to put his brain into gear.
Cody John Collison, 20, had been drinking Woodstock bourbon before the smash on April 13 this year.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard he lost control of a 2002 model Ford Falcon on Peach Drive in Beechworth, spinning it 180 degrees into railing above Silver Creek.
The car struck the railing, with the vehicle coming to a rest dangling above the water.
There were lengthy tyre marks at the scene.
The crash occurred at 7.50pm, following a drinking session at the nearby Lake Sambell.
Collison called his partner and left the are before heading to the Beechworth station, and returned back to the crash site.
He returned an alcohol reading of 0.124.
The court heard the 20-year-old had paid $3213 to Indigo Shire for the damage to the bridge railing, $1958 in crane hire costs, and vehicle impound fees.
Collison also had to face his parents regarding the damage to their vehicle.
He told police he had driven too fast around a corner before the crash.
Magistrate Peter Dunn told the diesel mechanic he was lucky his partner weren't visiting him at the cemetery following the incident.
"Put your brain into gear, not the car," he said.
Mr Dunn ordered he undertake a driver education course.
He banned Collison from driving for a year, backdated to the day of the offence, and ordered he be of good behaviour for 12 months.
