The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Young drink-driver crashed his parents' car off Beechworth bridge

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young driver who crashed his parents' car after drinking, resulting in damage to bridge railing and a crane being called to remove the utility, has been told to put his brain into gear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.