Darcy I'Anson has won Brock-Burrum's best and fairest for the first time in his long and decorated career with the Saints.
The 27-year-old edged out Harry Weaven for the club's top individual honour after stepping up his leadership to help a young side recover from a rocky start to reach the minor semi-final.
I'Anson, who chalked up his 200th game for the club in round seven, reflected on what had been a learning curve for both him and the team.
"It was a pretty ordinary start at 0-5; we couldn't get much worse than that," he said.
"But with the squad we had in the end, where we finished up was really pleasing.
"We got on a bit of a roll halfway through and hit form at the right time of the year.
"We had a few injured bodies by the time we got to that second final but I'm very proud of how we ended up.
"We've had a pretty big turnover; from last year to this year something like 13 or 14 players changed over and a lot of them were out senior players.
"Matt Seiter retired and Tyson Neander and Willson Mack moved on so we lost a bit of our quality and it took a while to find our feet and even to get people excited about it.
"But once Cookie got everyone on board and all heading in the same direction, we started to click really well.
"We probably didn't have that top-end talent that a lot of teams have got but we all played our role and ended up going alright.
"If you look across each line, we had a lot of blokes that just played their role and worked really well together.
"That was the biggest key.
"If we can hold our list together and pick up a few key position players...
"A bit of on-field experience is the biggest thing we were lacking early, someone to lead by example."
I'Anson was one of those who shouldered that particular load.
"Having to take more of a leadership role and step up, there were three or four of us that had to do that," he said.
"Myself, Ronnie Boulton and Josh Kosi have played all our footy in really good teams and haven't had to play that leadership role and help others so much.
"It was a good step up, a good challenge this year."
I'Anson was part of the Saints side which won four Hume League flags from 2013-18 but this is the first time he's been crowned best and fairest.
"I generally don't poll real well in that sort of stuff, I'm not real flashy and I don't do the dodging and weaving so it's nice to get on the board," he said.
"I'll be 28 next year so I'm getting a bit longer in the tooth but I've still got a fair bit of footy in front of me.
"This year was a bit slow to get started - it's always tough when you're losing a few games and numbers at training were down a bit - but it was one of my favourite years once we got going.
"We didn't get that ultimate success but to get that far with the team we had was a real accomplishment."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.