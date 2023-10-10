The Ovens and Murray League's youngest A-grade netball coach is set to gain more experience at the helm next year.
After her first season as a senior playing coach, 22-year-old Gracie Reid has recommitted to leading Wangaratta Rovers in 2024.
"It was a very easy decision, I really enjoyed this year at Rovers with the girls," Reid said.
"The club really supported me knowing that I'm a young coach.
"Same with the girls, we're a very close group and good friends, so that made it really easy for me to coach.
"It's definitely a great opportunity for me to learn at such a young age.
"Hopefully with a few more years I'll have some good experience as a coach under my belt."
Reid was named co-coach alongside Courtney Hillier prior to Christmas last year, with the pair replacing Joanne Cresswell.
However, with Hillier accepting a job opportunity in Queensland in the new year, Reid was faced with the solo task.
"It was a great opportunity for her so she made the hard decision to move, which left me by myself, but I had a great group supporting me," Reid said.
The midcourter will be assisted on the sidelines by Stacey Lamb next season, with the pair also teaming up to guide the club's under-17s.
"She has lots of coaching knowledge and she's a great person to have there for me," Reid said.
Originally from Tocumwal, Reid had a stint in Melbourne prior to relocating to Wangaratta.
Rovers finished the home and away season with one win under their belt, defeating North Albury in round nine.
Personal trainer Reid is hoping another fitness-focused preseason will help give the Hawks the edge on court.
"With my personal training background, I naturally take fitness to all the training sessions," she said.
"I think the girls loved that this year.
"It's great to focus on the netball side, and fitness is obviously also very important, so hopefully we do that again in preseason this year."
Kim Newman will coach Rovers' B-grade, Jodie Gibson will be assisted by Perri McCarthy in C-grade and Jaynelle Henderson and Jaye Miller will team up to lead the under-15s next season.
