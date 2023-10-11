A visionary architect whose career spanned seven decades will feature in a Border talk on Monday, October 16.
BEAUTIFUL HOUSES: Frank Lloyd Wright, America's Greatest Architect is part of Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies Murray River's annual program.
Exeter University honorary associate professor Anne Anderson will present her lecture about Wright (1867-1959) at the La Trobe University lecture theatre, Wodonga, at 6.30pm.
According to the foundation named after him, Wright designed 1114 architectural works of all types, 532 of which were realised, and created some of the most innovative spaces in the United States.
He is best known for his Prairie houses, designed to blend with the flat terrain around Chicago. They included low-pitched roofs, deep overhangs, no attics or basements and generally long rows of casement windows that emphasised the horizontal theme.
Many of his designs reflect the growing interest in Native American arts and crafts while a later style drew on Mayan culture.
"The mission of an architect is to help people understand how to make life more beautiful, the world a better one for living in, and to give reason, rhyme, and meaning to life," Wright said in 1957.
Associate Professor Anderson was a senior lecturer in art and design history at Southampton Solent University for 14 years.
She has curated national exhibitions and published more than 100 academic papers. Currently a guide and lecturer, she specialises in arts and crafts art tours.
For more information, visit the ADFAS Murray River website.
