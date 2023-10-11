The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

ADFAS Murray River will host BEAUTIFUL HOUSES: Frank Lloyd Wright, America's Greatest Architect by Anne Anderson

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
October 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fallingwater, built in 1935 for a prominent Pittsburgh couple, is considered Frank Lloyd Wright's crowning achievement in organic architecture. Picture supplied
Fallingwater, built in 1935 for a prominent Pittsburgh couple, is considered Frank Lloyd Wright's crowning achievement in organic architecture. Picture supplied

A visionary architect whose career spanned seven decades will feature in a Border talk on Monday, October 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.