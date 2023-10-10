A freeze on elective surgeries has been lifted by Albury Wodonga Health.
The health service told The Border Mail on Tuesday, October 10, it had "returned to business as usual" after being forced to postpone all non-urgent procedures at both Albury and Wodonga hospitals from Wednesday, October 4 to Friday, October 6, due to a high number of patients presenting to both emergency departments.
"The rescheduling of surgery happens in the normal course of business for a variety of reasons, including bed availability, surgeon availability and acutely unwell patients within our hospitals requiring complex care, both before and after surgery," an Albury Wodonga Health spokesperson said.
"All category 1 urgent patients will receive treatment within the recommended timeframe of 30 days - this is in addition to the emergency surgery required by those patients attending our respective emergency departments for whom surgery is scheduled as immediately as needed.
"We apologise to patients and families affected last week."
The Border Mail was contacted by a resident whose wife was given a category 2 (semi-urgent) listing on February 1 with a 90-day timeframe, but had still not undergone surgery.
Albury Wodonga Health stressed to community members to not delay seeking care and present to either city's emergency department if they require urgent medical assistance.
Non-urgent care is available at the Wodonga Priority Primary Care Centre at White Box Rise Shopping Centre, in Albury at the Border Urgent Care Centre on David Street or through Victoria's virtual emergency department at vved.org.au.
