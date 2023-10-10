The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health reinstates elective surgeries after delay for emergency care

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A freeze on elective surgeries has been lifted by Albury Wodonga Health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.