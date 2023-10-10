A teenage victim of a stabbing that left him undergoing surgery on multiple wounds had challenged his attacker to a fight at a North Albury house.
Dylan Icely was standing in the kitchen of his ex-partner's house on Banks Street when her boyfriend, then aged 19, arrived in the backyard.
Despite calling out to Icely - who has now been committed for sentence in the District Court over the incident - to come outside and have "a one-on-one fight", his eventual assailant refused to move.
Icely had gone to the house, where she lived with their two-year-old son, on January 19 about 5.20pm.
The victim turned up 25 minutes later with a mate, Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, October 10.
When Icely refused to budge, the victim called out to his girlfriend, 22, through the kitchen window.
"Tell him to get out the back and have a crack," he said.
"Well," the woman then said to Icely, "go out the back then, because you're the one saying that you were going to fight him.
"You might as well just go out the back and get it over and done with and leave it at that."
But once again, Icely, 24, refused, and so the victim went inside, having armed himself with a short-handled, three-prong garden hoe.
"The offender picked up a kitchen paring knife with his right hand and moved into the lounge room," it was outlined in facts tendered by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Aaron Thomas.
"The victim rushed towards the offender and and so the offender grabbed hold of the victim with his left hand, lowered his centre-of-gravity and then pushed the victim down the hallway into the (woman's) bedroom with his left hand."
As he pushed the victim, Icely used his right hand, with which he was holding the knife, to strike at the teenager's body.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin - who committed Icely for sentence, on a guilty plea to a single charge of wound person with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm - was told the victim thought he had been punched and did not feel any pain.
Icely then pinned the youth onto the bed in his ex-partner's bedroom, getting on top of him and striking at his body his knife-wielding right hand.
The victim kicked Icely off him, just as the woman entered the room with another person.
She grabbed Icely and pulled him off the victim.
"As the offender got off the victim, (Icely) dropped the knife and it landed on the floor in the bedroom next to the drawers," the court was told.
"At this point the victim realised he had been stabbed and (the woman) observed blood seemed to be seeping through his white shirt."
She lifted up his shirt and saw three stab wounds on the victim's torso.
The woman approached Icely outside the bedroom and told him: "You just stabbed him like three times. Get out and don't come back."
Icely left the house, with paramedics arriving at 6.22pm.
They treated the victim's wounds then took him to Albury hospital, where an emergency department doctor found he had two puncture wounds to his left chest and a superficial wound to the upper abdomen.
The victim underwent laparotomy surgery and was eventually discharged on January 25.
Icely, of Townsend Street, appearing via a video link to jail where he has been held bail refused, was arrested as he sat in the emergency ward with his father on January 20 about 1.50pm.
Ms McLaughlin adjourned the charge to the District Court in Albury on November 10, when a date for a sentencing hearing will be set.
She further refused bail for Icely.
