Gun pics on phone of man who scaled wall to flee Wangaratta rehab centre

A drug user with an "out of control" habit jumped the wall of a rehab clinic while on strict bail conditions before erratically speeding off from police, a court has heard.
Wangaratta man Brandan Unthank, 22, has a large number of serious charges before court, including firearms matters, burglary, driving counts, and fraud related allegations.
The Wangaratta court heard police found photographs on Unthank's phone after one arrest, depicting him shirtless holding a gun.
Another photograph shows a gun case with shotgun cartridges, what appears to be an air rifle, other images of him holding shotguns and further images of firearms.
Police raised concerns about the risk Unthank posed to the community, and opposed him being re-released after his recent arrest on September 30.
The court heard Unthank went to a Bowerbird Way home on June 19 or 20, stole a handbag, keys to the Wangaratta court house, and a Yamaha motorbike worth $8000.
The motorbike was ridden to the Jubilee Golf Club.
The court heard James Corboy allegedly crashed a stolen car into the back of a truck at Springhurst about 1.25am on June 23, causing Corboy to smash into the windscreen.
He allegedly fled the scene, with stolen items from the Bowerbird Way break-in allegedly found.
Unthank allegedly attended the scene while police were there before speeding off at a fast rate of speed.
The court heard phone records show he was active in the Springhurst area at the time.
Police then searched a Reginald Court home in Wangaratta in July and found multiple items suspected of being stolen or dishonestly obtained.
A notepad had phone numbers, passwords, various names, order numbers, with bank cards which had recently been issued, licences and Medicare cards allegedly recovered.
His phone allegedly had photographs of identity cards belonging to various people, with the gun photos found at the same time.
Police continue to investigate possible frauds committed by Unthank using the documents and identity cards.
Alleged victims said the bank cards that had been issued hadn't been ordered by them.
Corboy and Unthank were both arrested at Corboy's home on Lower River Road in Gapsted.
The court heard Unthank was bailed to attend rehab, which he entered on September 21.
He jumped the back fence a week later and did not return, and was allegedly seen in a black Mazda 6 on September 30.
The vehicle lost traction as it was driven on Cribbes Road, with Unthank allegedly swerving onto the wrong side of the road as other vehicles drove towards him.
He was taken back into custody at the Lower River Road home in Gapsted.
During his fresh bail application in court this week, police said Unthank had said his "drug use is out of control" and included ice and GHB use.
There were several videos on his phone showing him smoking drugs.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted his drug use, health issues, attitude to rehab, and said he was an unacceptable risk of re-offending.
He refused his release bid.
Unthank will return to court on October 30.
