Kiewa-Sandy Creek has signed Cudgewa young gun Darcy McKimmie.
McKimmie arrives at Coulston Park after enjoying the best season of his blossoming career so far.
McKimmie also played a key role in the Blues winning their first flag since 2015 playing predominantly in the midfield as Drew Cameron's side went through the season undefeated.
The Hawks boast plenty of former Upper Murray league players on their list including Connor Newnham, Mitch Paton, Buckley Wilson and reigning best and fairest winner Jack Haugen.
McKimmie felt the time was right to test himself at the higher standard of the Tallangatta league and join the league powerhouse where there are a few familiar faces.
"It's exciting to be joining a league heavyweight like Kiewa-Sandy Creek," McKimmie said.
"I already know a few of the boys in Connor Newnham and Buckley Wilson from their time in the Upper Murray league.
"I live in Wodonga now and it's obviously not that far to travel out to Kiewa for training and to play.
"I gained some confidence this season playing in a fairly handy side for the Upper Murray league and got to play with some big names like Jason Bartel, Adam Prior and Craig Lieschke which was good for my development.
"Coach Drew Cameron also showed plenty of faith in me and gave me plenty of time in the midfield.
"Obviously the Tallangatta league will be a big step up from the Upper Murray league but I'm excited by the challenge.
"Getting to play under an experienced coach like Zac Fulford is also a great opportunity for me."
McKimmie played his juniors for Federal and thirds for Tallangatta before making his senior debut for Cudgewa two years ago.
He has since stamped himself as one of the best midfielders in the competition and capable of playing at a higher standard.
Premiership coach Cameron is a huge fan of McKimmie and said his fearless attack on the contest was one of his best attributes.
"Darcy was a deserved winner of the best and fairest and I thought he probably should have polled a few more votes in the league count to be honest," Cameron said.
"But Darcy is a cracking talent and has got it all.
"He is strong overhead, he's quick and powerful and tough at the contest which is bordering on silly the way he attacks the ball sometimes.
"He is skillful and has shown he can hit the scoreboard as well.
"I think he is a great kid that has got a great footy career ahead of him."
