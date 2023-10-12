YOUR SAY: Voice referendum campaign letter raises more questions

The "yes" campaign letter box drop widely undertaken in Albury-Wodonga raises many questions. Regarding constitutional recognition, Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO and ex PM Hon Tony Abbott AC have confirmed, Aboriginal and Torres Strait people have long had the same rights as other Australians under the constitution. The 1967 referendum was limited to ending any remnant discrimination imposed by some states. Voting rights preceded the 1967 referendum by many years with the Commonwealth Franchise Act 1902 granting men and women of all states including Indigenous the right to vote.
The publication is deficient in that it provides no details of how the Voice would work apart from a call to listen. We might ask is this not the role of the federal department, the National Indigenous Australians Agency and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney?
Based in Canberra, the NIAA has widespread regional branches and its funding forms a significant part of the estimated $38 billion allocated annually serving the Aboriginal and Torres Strait community. In effect the NIAA is already a substantial Voice and along with the 11 elected Indigenous in federal Parliament could with goodwill serve to close the gap that falls heavily on remote and regional Indigenous communities.
In the countdown to the referendum, those still on the fence find themselves as targets in a government sponsored process that is feeling more like an ambush than an opportunity for a united future. The vitriol puts paid to the shallow anthem that this is a simple matter that every decent Australian can understand. For those of us on the fence, the insulting, threatening and angry interactions with those advocating for the "yes" campaign has put the warning on the packet.
Perhaps the words of a former great Labor prime minister will prove prophetic - "We are, and essentially we remain, a nation of immigrants, a nation drawn from 130 nationalities; in Australia there is no hierarchy of descent: there must be no privilege of origin. The commitment is all. The commitment to Australia is the only thing needful to be a true Australian." Bob Hawke, 1988.
Reading an article about Killing for Country: A Family Story by David Marr is one of the saddest things that I have read. Colonists, settlers and squatters deciding to target innocent First Nations people, to massacre and exterminate them by any means. The First Nations people had no voice in the 1800s to seek retribution and justice against the heinous crimes committed against them. Two hundred years later they still have no voice.
