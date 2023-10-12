The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Voice referendum campaign letter raises more questions

By Letters to the Editor
October 12 2023 - 12:00pm
The "yes" campaign letter box drop widely undertaken in Albury-Wodonga raises many questions. Regarding constitutional recognition, Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO and ex PM Hon Tony Abbott AC have confirmed, Aboriginal and Torres Strait people have long had the same rights as other Australians under the constitution. The 1967 referendum was limited to ending any remnant discrimination imposed by some states. Voting rights preceded the 1967 referendum by many years with the Commonwealth Franchise Act 1902 granting men and women of all states including Indigenous the right to vote.

