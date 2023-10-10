The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jumps into Murray River at Noreuil Park in a bid to avoid police

Updated October 10 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested a man who jumped into the Murray River in a bid to avoid arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.