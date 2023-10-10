Man jumps into Murray River at Noreuil Park in a bid to avoid police

Police have arrested a man who jumped into the Murray River in a bid to avoid arrest.
Officers attended Noreuil Park on Tuesday afternoon after Matthew Sullivan dumped a vehicle and ran into the water.
Witnesses said they were surprised to see Sullivan swimming in the river given the time of year.
Police had run along the bank trying to get Sullivan to remove himself from the water during the October 10 incident.
He stopped, with a witness reporting that he stood up in the water and said he wanted to see his partner before going back to jail.
The witness said the man had stood in the water for about 90 minutes and refused to get out.
A woman had arrived at the scene and spoke to him before leaving.
Sullivan eventually walked out of the water and was spoken to by paramedics.
He was led away in an ambulance about 4.15pm.
A large number of police, including detectives, attended the scene.
Albury and Border Rescue Squad members were also on standby in the water.
It's believed Sullivan had been wanted for questioning.
