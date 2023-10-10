The Border Mailsport
Gabby Sutcliffe signs Sydney Sixers contract for WBBL season

By Chris Dutton
October 11 2023 - 10:30am
Corowa product Gabby Sutcliffe has secured a spot in the WBBL after her Canberra form launched her on to the Sydney Sixers' radar.

