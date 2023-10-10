Trainer Mitch Beer is plotting the biggest win of his career before embarking on the next phase of training career.
Beer recently secured 20 boxes on course at Kembla Grange and will relocate to Wollongong and start operating his new stables next week.
But his immediate focus is attempting to win the $2-million Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday with stable star Mnementh.
Mnementh finished near the tail of the field in the lucrative feature last year which was taken out by the Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page.
The seven year old gelding has since won the Wagga Town Plate and in Listed grade down the Flemington straight to highlight his credentials as one of the most talented sprinters in country NSW.
Mnementh had a final hitout on the course proper between races at Albury Racing Club's meeting last Saturday when he galloped alongside stablemate Swagger.
Beer felt Mnementh was primed to tackle the world's richest race for country trained sprinters first-up after enjoying a 12-week spell.
"It's time to get excited and I can't have the horse going any better," Beer told Sky Racing on Tuesday.
"He did his work there in between races at Albury on Saturday and he worked terrific and pulled-up terrific.
"We will travel up to Sydney on Thursday night or Friday morning and it's nothing he hasn't done before because he has done a fair few kilometres in the float, the old boy.
"We will enjoy the lead-up, hopefully he draws a decent gate at the barrier draw on Wednesday and we will enjoy Saturday."
Mnementh is raced predominantly by a syndicate of former and present Albury Racing Club committee members.
Mick Dyordyevic, Mark Cronin, Steve Stewart, Rod Mullavey, Dick Sloane, Glenn Chapman and Ann McHardy are all among the ownership.
Mnementh is quoted as a $15-chance in pre-post markets after starting as a $26-chance in the 1200m feature sprint last year.
Albury trainers will have three runners in the race with the Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano and Donna Scott-trained Our Last Cash also confirmed starters.
"It's a big coup for the race club considering the number of horses that are trained on the track, it's an amazing feat.
"There are probably 90 horses in work which is quite small compared to some of those other big training centres in country NSW.
"We get forgotten about being on the Border sometimes but between the three of us, the other trainers will know that we are there on Saturday."
Despite relocating to Kembla Grange, Beer plans to have a presence at Albury at least for the short term future.
"We will have 20 to 25 still in work at Albury and 20 boxes at Kembla Grange and if the opportunity arises to expand there once the dust settles and we get in our rhythm, we might look towards that.
"It's an exciting time and I'm at the sales at the moment, trying to fill a few more boxes.
"It's an amazing thing to think I arrived at Albury four or five years ago with 15 horses and didn't know what to expect.
"But I have built my stable and made the step to becoming a provincial trainer and with all my staff and owners behind me, it's going to be an exciting next 12 months."
