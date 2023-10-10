Man blows 0.187 after accidentally reversing into Wodonga police van

A high-range drink-driver has hit a Wodonga police van at low speed after accidentally putting his car into reverse instead of park.
Police intercepted a silver Holden Commodore sedan on Morrison Street, about 2am on Wednesday.
The driver, a 25-year-old Wodonga man, reversed into the divisional van during the October 11 incident.
The impact only caused minor damage to the officers' car.
Police tested the driver at the scene before taking him back to the station for a further test.
The 25-year-old returned a reading of 0.187.
His car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1115 and he will face court at a later date.
Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe said it was a perplexing incident.
"This is very concerning," she said.
"This is the second high-range drink-driver caught in Wodonga this week.
"Thankfully no one was injured or killed tonight."
The 51-year-old driver blew 0.172 during that incident and received an immediate ban.
