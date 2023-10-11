The Albury hospital master plan could be released as early as next week.
October 16 has widely been speculated as the date for the highly-anticipated plan to be made available.
NSW Health Infrastructure has told The Border Mail the release of the master plan and community consultation is "on track to take place this month" and the community will continue to be updated.
"Work to deliver the $558-million Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project is moving ahead, which will deliver a major hospital redevelopment for the Albury, Wodonga and Border communities," a spokesperson said.
"Extensive consultation with staff, local community and key stakeholders, including local councils, is a key element of the planning process to ensure the redevelopment reflects the health needs of the region.
"We are continuing to work closely with advocacy groups and key stakeholders, including councils, to best inform the master planning process.
"The NSW and Victorian government cross-border partnership and Australian government commitment to invest in a $558-million contemporary health facility will significantly expand and enhance health care services to meet the health care needs of the Border region now and well into the future."
Benambra MP Bill Tilley said he was aware of a master plan drawn up in October 2021 and would be interested to see how it compared to the latest version.
He's concerned if the community received less than what it needed or what was identified at that time, the plan could have been "doctored' to fit the price tag rather than a look to the future.
"If we finally get to see the master plan, we have to appreciate that it's a working document, part of the planning process, but why it has been kept secret for so long seems at odds with transparency or any promises of doing what matters for the community," he said.
"The Victorian government released the master plans for the Royal Melbourne, the new Footscray hospital and Bendigo, so why not ours?
"The master plan is one thing, but I'm more concerned with the here and now. We've just come out of almost a week where elective surgeries were on hold because there are simply not enough beds for the demand.
"If they do produce the master plan, I would hope someone stands up and tells us that the portable overflow units asked for more than 12 months ago or some other solution will also go ahead in the near future."
Mr Tilley has long said a redevelopment was second best to a greenfield site, but doubted the community would have any influence on changing the decision.
"That's not to say we can't look at innovative ways forward," he said.
"The Wodonga hospital review is under way, and we need to make sure, particularly on this side of the river, that it includes community input and looks beyond next week and the near insolvency of the Victorian government."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he eagerly awaited the arrival of the hospital plan.
"I look forward to the release of the master plan; and importantly to the moving forward of the design and delivery of much needed health infrastructure for our community," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.