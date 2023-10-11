The Border Mail
Bernard Butler furious over pothole damage compensation rejection

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated October 12 2023 - 11:01am, first published 5:30am
The announcement on Wednesday of a "regional road maintenance blitz" is cold comfort for an Eskdale pensioner who is left $3000 out of pocket after a pothole impact smashed his car wheels and trailer suspension.

