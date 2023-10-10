Police continue to investigate an incident which left a man with serious injuries outside a Wangaratta pub.
The victim was badly beaten and hospitalised after the attack on Sunday morning.
He was assaulted by an unknown number of people about 3am or 4am and was left unconscious and bleeding heavily.
His watch, jewellery, phone and credit card were stolen, with police treating the incident as an assault and robbery.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Wangaratta detectives on (03) 5723 0888.
