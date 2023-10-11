Sarah Way may have landed safely home and into the loving arms of her family but she says her heart is still in Israel.
The 42-year-old Kiewa mum managed to fly out from Tel Aviv with nine other Border residents on Saturday, October 7 in the midst of a horrifying terrorist attack by hoards of Hamas militants.
Mrs Way, who was leading a tour of the Holy Land with 24 Australians, said it was a "miracle" their flight wasn't cancelled on that terror-filled day.
Early that morning the tour group had been hustled into a bomb shelter as air raid sirens sounded over the city of Jerusalem.
No one could have suspected what was to come.
As the day unfolded Mrs Way, who heads the Australia branch of global aid organisation International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), received reports of the mass infiltration by terrorists on communities around the Gaza Strip.
"I knew it was very serious and that we had to get out," she said.
They made it to the airport but signs said nearly every flight was delayed with some airlines refusing to fly in.
At one stage the airport experienced a temporary closure as bomb shelter sirens went off once they'd boarded their flight to Dubai.
"We sat on the tarmac strapped in and ready to go," Mrs Way recalled.
"Then the English captain told us the ground staff had just run off ... but they should be back in a few minutes!"
Yet in the midst of the crisis that was unfolding, Mrs Way said she experienced a feeling of unexplained peace.
She attributes that to her unshakeable faith and the "glorious" nine days the group spent exploring holy sites and interacting with the incredibly welcoming Israeli people.
It was her second time leading a tour of pilgrims to areas including Bethlehem (where Jesus was born), the Sea of Galilee (where he performed many miracles) and "all the places we as Christians see as integral to our faith".
In 2022, Mrs Way was joined by her husband Adrian, and their two children Ruby, 10, and Harrison, 12, on a similar pilgrimage.
She says Israel is an incredible nation and visiting there is a deeply spiritual experience.
This year's tour coincided with one of the most important occasions on the Jewish calendar - the week-long Feast of Tabernacles celebration.
Mrs Way describes the ancient biblical festival as a beautiful and "unbelievable" experience - "think Christmas next level with much deeper meaning!"
As part of this holiday period, Jewish people live in temporary shelters to remember and honour their plight and deliverance by God out of the wilderness of Egypt.
"It's a time to eat and sleep and to remember that God is their protector and provider," Mrs Way explained.
The ICEJ organises a March of the Nations, where thousands of Christians from across the globe converge on the streets of Jerusalem in a show of unity and faith with the Jewish state.
Mrs Way says it makes the timing of the attacks even more appalling - occurring on a high holiday when "they knew the Jews would be at rest".
The terrorists rampaged and slaughtered stunned civilians in Israeli communities along the border area, leaving hundreds dead and thousands wounded while another 100 were taken as hostages.
"Lining up women and children and shooting them ... it's hideous," Mrs Way lamented.
"For the world to be seeing pictures of the bodies of children, some with their heads severed, is just too heart-breaking."
Mrs Way insists this is not the time for complacency and Australia needs to take a stand against the atrocities that have been committed in Israel, not least because of our important historical links with the nation.
Just 24 hours before the terror attack, her tour group visited two Anzac memorials, including Beersheba where 800 heroic Aussie men and their courageous horses secured a victory against all odds on October 31, 1917.
The charge of the Australian Light Horse brigades remains as one of "the last great cavalry charges in history" and would mark the beginning of the end to the war in the Middle East at that time.
Mrs Way, who arrived on the Border on Tuesday, hopes Australians may "once again stand bravely with Israel in this hour".
As part of her volunteer work and advocacy with ICEJ, Mrs Way has met with and seen the faces of those affected by this latest war first-hand.
"Our hearts are breaking," she said.
"And yet even at this time there is a beautiful unity occurring between Jews, Arabs and Christians against pure evil.
"In reality it's such a miracle that this nation exists when there is such hatred around them."
She has faith Israel will not be stopped by this latest attempt at destruction.
"I believe we will hear incredible miracles amongst the treachery," she said.
And they will be carried by the hope and love of millions of prayers from around the world.
The ICEJ, which has representation in more than 95 countries, has extensive experience in responding to emergencies in Israel and is working with partners and leaders in affected communities to offer urgent help where it is needed on the ground.
It is assisting with setting up evacuation points, water and food supplies and prioritising the urgent provision of more bomb shelters to protect Israelis close to the border as well as bullet-proof vests for civilians.
