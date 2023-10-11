Frustration after thief targets volunteer rescue squad site in South Albury

The head of a Border volunteer agency has been frustrated by a theft at the group's headquarters.
Volunteers arrived at the Albury and Border Rescue Squad base in South Albury on Tuesday night to discover vehicles had been targeted.
The members use donated cars to conduct road rescue training.
A Holden had a wheel removed and the engine had been rifled through, wheel nuts were missing from another car, and items were taken off a Holden Commodore.
The thefts caused delays in training new members as the vehicles were fixed and moved during the October 10 incident.
"It's disappointing and frustrating," Captain Paul Marshall said.
"We're a volunteer organisation and we couldn't do what we wanted to do with training.
"When cars are damaged and can't be used, it's annoying.
"If people are that desperate and really need those parts, we're happy to help out, we're more than happy to give people parts, as long as it doesn't render the cars inoperable."
The intruder cut a hole into the fence of the South Albury site, which will need to be repaired.
Mr Marshall said the property has previously been vandalised and other vehicles targeted.
The group has previously given a spare tyre to a woman who had shredded one on her car and gave a catalytic converter to a man, who sold it and donated $100 back to the group.
A man has also previously been found sleeping in a vehicle at the site, and volunteers found the man a place to stay.
"Thankfully our shed is alarmed, monitored and patrolled, so our equipment in there is safe," he said.
"It's just little things like this for our volunteers, who put in their free time ... they take it a bit personally.
"You never know, one day the people who are doing this may require our help."
Anyone with information about the theft can call police.
