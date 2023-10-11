Weeks of nerves in the lead-up to HSC exams has shifted to relief for hundreds of Albury students.
Opening English exams are now out of the way for year 12s in the Border city, with mixed reactions from Albury High School students.
Twins Max and Maddie McCormack said stress was high, but they were able to help each other prepare as best as possible.
"I was definitely running out of time, so I was just writing whatever came to mind. I tried to pick whatever sounded the best and I was writing as quickly as I could," Max said.
The budding vet has maths, agriculture, chemistry and biology exams left to sit, but feels he is in a good position to do well.
"I've got to try my hardest and do the best I can and I'll get there," he said.
"I definitely need to study more for maths and try to nail down the things that I don't understand.
"My sister has helped me a lot. You always need someone there to help you get through things and to talk to if you're a little stressed."
Maddie said she was revising for her English paper up until she went to bed, but made sure she got a good night's sleep.
"I wasn't confident, but I definitely tried my best. I'm hoping that it goes OK," she said.
"When I heard 'pens down', it really relieved all my stress."
A second English exam is in store on Thursday, October 12, with Maddie to then turn her attention to maths, legal studies, business and biology to round out her final year of school.
Fellow student Cody Wild said he exceeded his expectations with the first English exam.
"It settles the nerves a bit once you get through the first one. The trials helped as well, but the first real one is out of the way, which is nice," he said.
"I definitely wasn't feeling confident about the English one, but it went better than I thought.
"I was actually shaking at my desk. I don't like writing essays, but once you get started, you settle in and I felt much better walking out."
Cody revealed he already had received early entry offers to university and hoped to study engineering in Newcastle, but still aimed to end the year on a high.
He has advanced maths, biology, PDHPE, physics and engineering studies exams left to sit.
"After the trials, my strongest ones were PDHPE and biology, so hopefully I can do well in those," he said.
English head teacher at Albury High School Jenna-Lea Peel said she was confident the year 12 group would perform well.
"We've got wonderful students and they're really good people. They care about each other and they care about this, but they've also got their eye on what the future looks like," she said.
"I've been particularly impressed with the gratitude that they've shown about school towards the end. When you look back and think about the time and all the years you've put in, they've done a wonderful job of coming together in that way.
"It's more the thought of exams that creates nerves than the actual thing."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.