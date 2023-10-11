Border scrap metal business Immix seeks time over EPA storage charges

A Border scrap metal business is seeking further information from the Environment Protection Authority after charges were pressed over alleged storage issues.
EPA staff inspected the Immix Integrated Metal Management site at Bandiana, using a drone, which led to charges being pressed for waste offences earlier this year.
The business, and director James Anthony Suggate, face charges including failing to notify the EPA that the volume of scrap metal at the site exceeded the allowed limits, and that activities were conducted without a permit.
Nine charges have been pressed.
Lawyer Daniel Fullerton said further enquiries were being made about the way the drone had measured the amount of metal at the site.
The drone took data on the height, width, and area the metal was stored.
The court heard there were different dates and different volume exceedance allegations involving the Whytes Road site.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted the metal stored at the site wouldn't have been in solid cube form.
Mr Fullerton said further data was being sought from the EPA regarding their calculations.
The matters will return to Wodonga court on December 20.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.