DISTRICT PREVIEW: Gains, losses and who clubs would like on their side

"We are looking forward to a new chapter at our club. After a period of sustained success, it's time to concentrate on promoting our youth. Whilst we have lost a couple of good club people, we know they will be back. We know we might be written off this season, but we are really looking forward to maybe surprising a few. Most excited to see a new M. Walker as leading wicket taker (Mason, not Mick). The umpires won't miss having to deal with Cam Evans' on field indiscretions (at least for one year.) However, we will miss the dulcet tones and comedic banter of the one and only Russ Odewahn."