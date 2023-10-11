DISTRICT PREVIEW: Gains, losses and who clubs would like on their side

BARNAWARTHA / CHILTERN MINERS
We heard from: Aaron Green (playing coach).
Gains: Cam Nottle, Blair Henry, Oscar Wilding (returning).
Losses: Ashton Brookes, Chad Brookes, Jack Gray.
Who are you most excited by on your current playing list?
Osbert Ramage is a great player who finished off last season really well in a new position opening the batting and I'm excited to see how he goes this year with a full season at it. Plus he chips in with a few wickets, which makes him a valuable addition for our team.
Which player from another District club would you most love to see in your club colours?
Iszac Evans from Bethanga. He'd fit in well with us boys and look good in the Miners kit.
A word from the captain:
"We are excited for the start of this season with some fresh faces and some new young leaders stepping up around the club. I am confident we are on the right track in all grades again to be competing come the end of the season."
YACKANDANDAH
Last season: Premiers
We heard from: Andrew Lockett (president).
Gains: Connor Newnham.
Losses: Cam Evans (overseas), Bailey Glass (travelling), Rus Odewahn (relocated), Tom Cencic (retired), Casey George (Belvoir).
Who are you most excited by on your current playing list?
Mason Walker and Joe Rawson. Both have come through the ranks in the Yack juniors, are 17/18-years-old, left arm quicks and B-grade premiership players from last year. Very much looking forward to seeing the continual improvement from them as they become more permanent A-grade players this season.
Which player from another District club would you most love to see in your club colours?
P. Dodd (Mt Beauty). Good aggressive bat, also bowls. Has a healthy amount of swagger, which might fit in well with a few of our boys.
A word from the captain:
"We are looking forward to a new chapter at our club. After a period of sustained success, it's time to concentrate on promoting our youth. Whilst we have lost a couple of good club people, we know they will be back. We know we might be written off this season, but we are really looking forward to maybe surprising a few. Most excited to see a new M. Walker as leading wicket taker (Mason, not Mick). The umpires won't miss having to deal with Cam Evans' on field indiscretions (at least for one year.) However, we will miss the dulcet tones and comedic banter of the one and only Russ Odewahn."
DEDERANG
We heard from: Tristan Mann (captain).
Gains: Nicholas Hynes (playing coach), Vin Moran, Brett Allan, Tim Farrant, Charlie Williamson, Jordan Harrington, Shaun Anderson, Cohen Mack, Andrew Meloury, Alex Coulston, Ryan Niklaus.
Losses: Bailey Williamson
Who are you most excited by on your current playing list?
Honestly, I could say a number of players, especially some of our recruits. Charlie Williamson is an exciting youngster from Wodonga who is showing plenty of promise and will get better and better throughout the season, but also seeing Nick Hynes back in red and blue is going to be massive and I think the whole town is excited about it! I'm excited to see all of our recruits hit the ground running.
Which player from another District club would you most love to see in your club colours?
Big Rory Tobin from Eskdale would be awesome, great cricketer and mate! I know he loves the Dederang pub too.
A word from the captain:
"Pre-season has been a lot busier than past years at the 'Ranga. We usually wake from our slumber around the start of September, but this year training started around June. Exciting to add a bit of spice to the Dederang mix with the trio from Baranduda, and also the appointment of Nick as coach. We are looking forward to another season and hopefully shaking up the competition this year. In a bad sign for the rest of the competition, our club legend Andrew Creamer is going around again because he has a few spots he'd like to fill in his trophy room!"
BETHANGA
We heard from: Brodie Sirl (captain and club secretary).
Gains: Matt Dalbosco, Brad Dalbosco (year off), Matt Quinn (Hawthorn CC).
Losses: Ben Webb (year off).
Who are you most excited by on your current playing list?
Jack Robinson, because the man is training the house down. He's a dangerous prospect with both the ball and the bat.
Which player from another District club would you most love to see in your club colours?
Patrick Dodd (Mt Beauty). The bloke loves to bat and brings good energy.
A word from the captain:
"Pre-season started strongly and has been going for six-seven weeks. All players are itching for round one to come. The club's main goal will be to make finals in both senior grades. There are a few frustrated players from last season after we were on the wrong end of so many close games and we are out to make amends! The A-grade players are definitely looking forward to Luke Rafferty's pump up tunes pre-game, and a few maybe not looking forward to Jack Robinson's extensive warm-ups. Bring on the season. #OnTheMarch"
ESKDALE
We heard from: Carl Rogalski (coach).
Gains: Clint Gilson, Kiel Foote, Mohammad Mafaz.
Losses: Baxter Wilson (Wodonga Raiders).
Who are you most excited by on your current playing list?
Liam Tobin is set for a big year. He's moved back to the valley and is bowling with serious heat.
Which player from another District club would you most love to see in your club colours?
Sean Lappin (Barny/Chiltern). He's just an all round legend on and off the field.
A word from the captain:
"We are looking forward to a new season. Our focus this year is on improving our talent within the club, and of course we aim to win more games. It has also been great to see some homegrown players return to the club. We are also hopeful of enticing Eskdale stalwart Brad Steele out of retirement. His last competitive game where he went for 54 runs off four overs was not a true reflection of his ability and we are confident he can bounce back."
MT BEAUTY
We heard from: Daniel Saville (senior coach and captain).
Gains: Nick Iaria, Ethan Brown, Brad Mitchell, Sam Lewinson, Tom McMahon.
Losses: Sulaiman Hussain.
Who are you most excited by on your current playing list?
Living up at Falls Creek did Paddy Dodd no favours last season and he's in for a massive season at the top of the order.
Which player from another District club would you most love to see in your club colours?
Tristan Mann (Dederang). He's a great person and he always seems to hit runs for fun against us.
A word from the captain:
"David Drew's 400th game will be a highlight for the club after Frank Iaria notched up 400 games last season. We're also looking forward to seeing Graham Beer back in green and gold for another season in Australia, along with returning locals Nick and Browny. Young fast bowler Toby Derrick is also one to watch and seems to be getting better by the week - he might be one to avoid in the nets!"
KIEWA
We heard from: Mick Russell (captain).
Gains: Nat Sariman, John Spencer (Albury), Peter Bensted (Belvoir), Leigh and Jaye Gericke, James and Charlie Brennan, Cruz Drage.
Losses: nil.
Who are you most excited by on your current playing list?
Ethan Slocombe, Charlie Heffernan, Sam McCoy and James Furze have all been exceptional throughout the pre-season and we are excited to see what these Kiewa juniors can produce in the senior ranks this season. We are also excited to see big Johnny Spencer getting his eye in once his knee recovers from a footy injury.
Which player from another District club would you most love to see in your club colours?
Luke Rafferty / Jack Robinson (Bethanga) - the bash brothers! Robbo is a class all-rounder and Raff is such a damaging batsman.
A word from the captain:
"We are looking forward to the beginning of the new season. We have our grand opening of our new clubrooms in November, which will be a huge day for the club and a chance to celebrate those who have worked tirelessly to upgrade the facility. I'm also excited to see the growth of our junior players entering the senior ranks, but I'm not looking forward to putting up with Cam McCormack's horrible pre-game jokes for another summer."
HOWLONG
We heard from: Caleb Chant (president).
Gains: We have signed a few blokes who are new to the area and want to get back into playing cricket to meet new people. We also have a few returning veterans to help the club out with numbers.
Losses: Too many to mention!
Who are you most excited by on your current playing list?
Our focus is on the young talent that we have retained, Campbell Deas, Heath Norris and Finn Thompson. These three each showed great improvement last season and we are hoping that they can continue to step up to the challenge each week. They are the future of the club and we will give them every opportunity to further improve, but the main thing is we want everyone to enjoy playing cricket, for the social interaction if nothing else.
Which player from another District club would you most love to see in your club colours?
Whoever would like to come and help a struggling club out, we would welcome them with open arms!
A word from the president:
"It is no secret that we have lost a large number of last season's A-grade team to retirement or stronger competitions. However, we are a small club and their absence has left a hole we haven't been able to fill. Unfortunately, we won't be fielding an A grade side this season. We hope to produce a competitive B-grade outfit, with the intention of moving back up into A-grade next season. If anyone is looking for a game of cricket, then we encourage them to get in contact with us."
