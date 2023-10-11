A man involved in a smash and grab at a Wodonga Chinese eatery and a spate of burglaries in Beechworth has narrowly avoided going to jail
Reece Geoffrey Jackson, 29, was involved in eight break-ins and attempted break-ins in the North East last year.
Despite the number of offences, little of value was taken.
He was with Ashley Pernarowski and James William Lynch when they targeted the Lee Corner Chinese Restaurant on High Street on August 15.
Lynch waited in a Toyota LandCruiser nearby as Pernarowski smashed a rock through the window and kicked and pulled the glass, took a cash register, and fled.
Jackson, the Wodonga Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday, had been outside the eatery, acting as a lookout.
Lynch was dropped off but Jackson and Pernarowski headed to a remote area on Old Barnawartha Road.
They forced open the cash machine but discovered it was empty.
It was set on fire with lighter fluid, along with the clothes they wore during the burglary.
The trio had also taken three bottles of Gold Label Johnny Walker from the Indian Tandoori Restaurant on Stanley Street, and targeted the Rothman Alljoy Chinese Restaurant on High Street early August 15.
The latter netted about $1000 in notes and coins from a register.
Pernarowski threw the machine into a river.
The trio were active again in Beechworth on August 24 last year.
They had met at Jackson's home and walked around Beechworth's CBD wearing gloves and balaclavas, targeting various businesses.
A donation tin with about $500 was taken from the Lemongrass Cafe, a failed attempt was made at Indigo Chiro, a jemmy bar was used to force entry to Beechworth Speech Pathology and a filing cabinet damaged in search of items, and an attempt made to break into Mitre 10.
An alarm was triggered and the group fled.
Jackson's Wodonga home, which Pernarowski had been staying at, was searched with home made balaclavas found.
A motorbike worth $12,000 that was stolen during a Cobram burglary in March last year was found in Jackson's kitchen.
The vehicle identification number had been altered and the appearance of the bike changed.
One of the stolen heaters from Rothman Alljoy Chinese Restaurant was found at Lynch's partner's home.
Jackson was also involved in a home break-in with his partner and a third person on November 1 last year.
He also hit 137kmh in a 70kmh zone on Whytes Road while riding a motorbike with his partner on the back.
He tested positive to ice during the incident.
Lawyer Narelle Huntly said the offending was "an aberration in my client's relatively good history" and said it was "a reflection of his descent into drug use".
She said her client was embarrassed about that period of his life and the company he was keeping.
Ms Huntly said he had turned his life around.
Magistrate Peter Dunn initially said the offending deserved a jail term.
He described the Lee Corner incident as "a brazen attack upon someone's business".
"Mr Jackson amongst two groups of offenders has engaged in or attempted at least eight different burglaries, commercial burglaries most of them, or all but one effectively," he said on October 11.
"Property's been damaged, the owners of those businesses are significantly inconvenienced and no doubt outraged that in most cases the damage is the only consequence of the burglary, there being little or nothing of value taken.
"It all rises out of Mr Jackson's addiction to the evil drug methamphetamine, which is something that is a well known cause of crime and misery in the community."
Mr Dunn said riding at 137kmh in the 70kmh zone was typical behaviour of someone on ice who "considers himself to be invincible".
He said many people who came to court spoke of trying to do better in the future, but said Jackson had recognised and understood his problems and had done something about them.
Mr Dunn decided not to send the 29-year-old to jail and ordered he complete 250 hours of unpaid work.
He was also fined $1000 and banned from driving for a year for the motorbike related offences.
Pernarowski and Lynch were previously placed on corrections orders.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.