A Lavington woman celebrated her 22nd birthday out on the town with friends by punching a former mate to the head.
She had been close to her for six years, and had known her for 17.
But the firm friendship they once had wasn't enough to stop Koa-Lataya Rebenna Marie Bronwyn Weaver from inflicting violence on an Albury pub's dance floor.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Wednesday, October 11, that Weaver felt remorse.
"She accepts full responsibility for her offending conduct," he said.
Mr Lingham said the circumstances were that Weaver and the victim had a "significant falling out" the night before the assault.
"She concedes she had consumed alcohol," he said.
"She recognises she has an anger management issue."
Mr Lingham said Weaver was seeking counselling with Gateway Health to address this problem.
He said also that while no justification for his client's actions, alcohol clearly was a contributing factor in her offending.
Weaver pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimidation.
The court was told the victim was at the Zed Bar on August 6 about 1am when she heard Weaver make a comment asking if it was her on the dance floor.
The victim turned around and saw Weaver, then a man stepped in between them to protect the woman.
"The accused punched the victim in the nose, causing it to bleed," police said.
The victim retaliated by throwing a cup towards Weaver, then the pair went their separate ways with the incident reported to the hotel manager.
Sometime later, the victim received a Snapchat video from Weaver with threats, including ones of a sexual nature.
This included Weaver telling the victim "I'll flog ya, I'll push ya in your grave, I don't give two sh---."
The victim reported the matters to Albury police at 2.10am then went to Albury hospital for treatment.
Footage clearly showing the assault was given to police on August 12, with Weaver arrested after attending the Albury station on August 20 about 4pm.
Weaver told police the victim had been following her birthday group around at the Beer Deluxe pub so she decided to go to the Zed Bar.
Ms McLaughlin said the assault was serious because the blow was inflicted to a "vulnerable" part of the victim's body.
"The actual threat you made was a serious one," she said.
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said the offending "appears to be completely out-of-character for you".
She placed Weaver on a supervised, seven-month conditional release order and convicted and fined her $680.
