The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington woman felled her ex-friend after they fell out the previous night.

By Albury Court
October 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Lavington woman celebrated her 22nd birthday out on the town with friends by punching a former mate to the head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.