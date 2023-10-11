The Border Mail
Jenny Jensen arrives safely in Hong Kong on Fijian charter flight after fleeing Israel

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
Albury's Jenny Jensen has landed safely in Hong Kong after an emergency charter flight out of war-torn Israel.

