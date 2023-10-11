Albury's Jenny Jensen has landed safely in Hong Kong after an emergency charter flight out of war-torn Israel.
The 62-year-old mother of five put up a Facebook post about 4pm on Wednesday announcing to relieved friends and family that she was out of harm's way.
Mrs Jensen, who had been holed up in a Jerusalem motel since Saturday's ferocious terror attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, was flown out of Tel Aviv on a Fijian charter flight in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Australian time).
"We have landed in Hong Kong," she wrote.
"Beautiful flight with the Fijians singing us on to the plane."
Mrs Jensen said the flight, with 250 Fijians on board, had been given a military escort "out of the skies from Tel Aviv".
She had been visiting the holy city with a group of Australians, including Wodonga resident Sarah Way, who all volunteer with International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ).
Mrs Jensen will fly to Fiji before boarding a flight home to Australia on Thursday.
