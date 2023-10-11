Murray River stand-off man refuses to enter Albury court or speak to lawyer

A man who jumped into the Murray River to avoid Albury police has refused to appear in court.
Matthew Sullivan was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after running from his car at Noreuil Park, into the water.
A witness said he had spent about 90 minutes in the cold waters, refusing to leave, before eventually walking out towards waiting police and paramedics during the October 10 stand-off.
He was assessed by paramedics before being taken from the scene.
Sullivan faces charges of disqualified driving, contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and hindering or resisting police in the execution of their duty.
He had refused to see two lawyers or come out of his cells when his case was mentioned in Albury Local Court on Wednesday.
He had refused to see a Legal Aid NSW representative or Aboriginal Legal Service lawyer David Ierace in the police cells.
Mr Ierace told magistrate Sally McLaughlin Sullivan had refused to be represented.
Ms McLaughlin said given it seemed Sullivan would need to be taken into court by force, against his will, the matter should stand down to see if another lawyer could be engaged.
"At this stage, I have been advised that Mr Sullivan is not willing to appear before the court," she noted.
The matter was later adjourned until Tuesday next week without a bail application being made.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.