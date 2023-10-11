The return of star Wangaratta defender Dylan Van Berlo on the coaching panel at Rutherglen has sparked a recruiting frenzy.
The Cats announced the prized signing of Van Berlo on Tuesday night who will coach alongside Duane Maloney and Jamie Seymour.
Seymour also returns to Barkly Park as a non-playing coach after playing juniors at the club and seniors under former coach Mark Sarau.
Seymour boasts more than 200 matches of O&M experience with Corowa-Rutherglen and had a stint as coach of Wahgunyah.
Most recently he helped George Sandral coach Corowa-Rutherglen's thirds who made the grand final last year.
The Cats have also bolstered their list with the return of James and Matt Tanner alongside Tyler Ferraro who played at the club last year.
Mitch Cofield is also returning from injury and is expected to be another handy addition.
Cats president Pat Beattie was delighted to be able to formally announce Van Berlo's signing who had been agonising whether to stay with Wangaratta for the past four months.
Van Berlo made his senior debut for the Cats in 2012 before joining Wangaratta and playing almost 150-matches with the O&M powerhouse.
"It's a huge coup to get somebody the calibre of Dylan back to the club," Beattie said.
"It was a big decision for Dylan whether to call time on his O&M career which he procrastinated over the best part of four months.
"We approached Dylan earlier in the year and he showed us a couple of signs that he was interested in the job.
"I think the commitment it takes to play O&M was something that he was starting to struggle with after 11 years.
"It's a bit of a unique set-up coaching-wise for next season where we will have three coaches in Dylan alongside Duane and Jamie until the end of next year.
"The plan is to provide Dylan with a bit of assistance until he is confident enough to take the reins by himself."
The Cats have also got plenty of junior talent emerging through the ranks after their thirds made the grand final this season before losing to the undefeated Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the decider.
Beattie revealed seven players were top age players and ready to transition into senior football next year with several teenagers having already made their senior debuts.
"Off the top of my head, there are seven top age players who we expect to retain depending on what happens with Corowa-Rutherglen's thirds," Beattie said.
"If Corowa gets up and running there are probably two lads that will join the Roos but the rest have indicated they are happy to remain with us.
"A few of them played seniors this season.
"Obviously getting both Dylan and Jamie aboard as new coaches next year will also open up further contacts and the chance to attract further recruits."
The Cats finished second bottom this season with a 1-17 record with their sole win coming against Wahgunyah who endured a second winless season.
Beattie said a combination of an exodus of players over the off-season and injuries resulted in the Cats sliding down the ladder this season.
"We had our fair share of departures over the summer and brought in some mature footballers who got injured early," Beattie said.
"So we struggled for depth and then we had to bring the kids up which we didn't really want to and they were thrown to the wolves so to speak.
"We saw the kids improve and thought we weren't far off a few wins and then we got more injuries and had to bring another batch of kids through.
"So we chased our tail a bit but they are good kids and we have got enough there to work with, we just need to get a bit more experience around them.
"We are not talking about winning flags in the next year or so but are confident we can improve quickly and start pushing for a finals berth in the not too distant future."
