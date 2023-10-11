The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Prized recruit Dylan Van Berlo alongside Jamie Seymour and Duane Maloney to lead Rutherglen

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
October 11 2023 - 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The return of star Wangaratta defender Dylan Van Berlo on the coaching panel at Rutherglen has sparked a recruiting frenzy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.