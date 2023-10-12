Make, shake and sip, while learning from some of the best experts with the tricks of the trade, have fun with a hands-on cocktail class at Billson's hidden bar in central Beechworth. The class will be led by Billson's finest bartenders, leading you through three key cocktail techniques to create recipes that you will be able to recreate at home. Enjoy your creations whilst grazing on cheese and canapes in the exclusive environment of this luxe space. Non-drinkers are catered for with equally detailed and delicious non-alcoholic recipes.

