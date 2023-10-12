SHAKE UP
Billson's Cocktail Class, Isabella's Cocktail Bar, 37 Camp Street, Beechworth, Sunday October 15, From 1.30pm.
Make, shake and sip, while learning from some of the best experts with the tricks of the trade, have fun with a hands-on cocktail class at Billson's hidden bar in central Beechworth. The class will be led by Billson's finest bartenders, leading you through three key cocktail techniques to create recipes that you will be able to recreate at home. Enjoy your creations whilst grazing on cheese and canapes in the exclusive environment of this luxe space. Non-drinkers are catered for with equally detailed and delicious non-alcoholic recipes.
LISTEN UP
Yarrawonga Family History Expo, Yarrawonga College, Eca Centre, Saturday, October 14, 8.30am to 4pm.
The theme is DNA and Victorian Association of Family History Organisations in conjunction with Yarrawonga Family History Group is hosting it. A networking event to help, discover and be inspired, whilst not focused entirely on family history it's a great resource for family historians. Tickets are $30 at the door.
LINE UP
Harmonia sacra: Queen's College Chapel Choir, Christ Church Beechworth, Sunday October 15, 2.30pm to 4pm.
Hear Queen's College Choir and soloists perform sublime choral works from England's great cathedral tradition, and Rheinberger and Brahms. Enjoy an afternoon of sacred voices with music sure to impress. It'll feature songs such as Mendelssohn Verleih uns Frieden, Stanford Nunc dimittis, Elgar Ave verum corpus, Stainer O clap your hands, Parry Dear Lord and Fasther of mankind. Tickets from $30.
HELP OUT
Walk4BrainCancer at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday, October 15, Gates open at 8.30pm.
Aim to complete five kilometres in one hour to raise funds for brain cancer research, around 250 is expected to join the walk. Bacon and egg rolls and coffee will be available from 8am, with a raffle to be drawn after the event. Organisers say the event is catered for everyone to show up and give it a go.
Walk, run, skip, hop, whatever takes your fancy. To register or donate, visit the Walk4BrainCancer website and follow the links to the Albury page.
TURN UP
Walk Up to Huon Hill Lookout, Huon Hill Lookout, Sunday, October 15, 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Get fit and make friends, feel motivated by walking in a group and experiencing the joy from getting to the top with the altitude and views. Dress to match the weather, walking poles are recommended as it's a dirt road and can take up to three hours to reach the top. The event is free, more details can be viewed here.
JOIN UP
This Girl Can - Community walk, Junction Sqaure, Wodonga, Sunday, October 15, From 9am.
Girls can put their minds to anything, organisers for a community walk on Sunday say. Join other women experienced and new with a ride and coffee and chat, experience group leaders will guide, support and inspire you along the way with two different lengths avaliable. Call Karen on 0412 346 563 for more inforamtion or email awpcclub@gmail.com.
LAUGH UP
Have a laugh that's the no.1 key for the event and an an accessible way for up-and-coming comics to show off their skills and get their name out there. The event is open to new and aspiring comedians, it's free and all that's asked is an honest laugh.
SHOW UP
Wangaratta Agricultural Show, The Showgrounds, Wangaratta, Saturday, October 14, 9am-4pm.
On the banks of the Ovens River, the Wangaratta Show is back with another big two-days of an diverse array of activities in the fields of entertainment, agriculture, horticulture, and the environment, with a multitude of exhibits. There's plenty to do for the whole family, save time by buying your tickets online. Tickets start from $9 for students and $18 for adults.
SING UP
Big Sing with Jane Coker, Mirambeena Community Centre, Sunday, October 15, 10am-12.30pm.
Join Jane Coker for a two-hour workshop coupled with a choice of enjoyable, singable and inspiring songs, meet other like-minded vocalists for a singing session like no other, Jane's approach is that everyone can join in the singing no matter their experience or how nervous they are. Tickets start from $30 if you're a concession card holder and $50 for the general public. Morning tea included - please advise of dietary requirements.
ROCK UP
Queen Forever, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm.
Fun, dance and all the classics, Queen Forever is an immersive tribute show, which will take you on Queen's journey, led by an impressive lineup performing hits and deep cuts alike.
"A Night At The Theatre" will chronologically showcase the eras, costumes, and sounds that made the band legendary. Expect to relive the electrifying energy of Queen's early days, the brilliance of their breakthrough, and the grandeur of their stadium-dominating prime. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.