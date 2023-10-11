Man suffers life-threatening injuries after reported attack with a golf club in Benalla

A man has suffered life threatening injuries after a reported attack involving a golf club in Benalla.
Officers were called to Ballintine Street to reports a man was lying on the road about 7.10pm on Wednesday night.
Investigators have been told the man was seen riding a modified ride on mower earlier in the night.
The man in his 60's was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the October 11 attack.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the assault are being investigated," police said in a statement.
Detectives are at the crime scene.
Anyone who witnessed the information or with information can call 1800 333 000.
