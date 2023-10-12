Hume cricket returns this weekend accompanied by a growing discussion about what the future of the game looks like in rural areas.
Only six clubs will compete in both first and second grade this season, with no senior presence at Walbundrie.
So what is the feeling across clubland about the strength of the competition and the prognosis for country cricket more generally?
"I don't want to be too pessimistic but the only cricket I see thriving is in Albury," Osborne president Darren Howard said.
"The provincial set-up is really booming, they've got the overseas cricketers, but out here it's a battle.
"It's getting harder and harder for those guys to play cricket in the summer. Football is such a big commitment now - it's taken over 10-11 months of the year and some clubs will start pre-season training in November.
"There's a lot of money involved in football now and a lot of those blokes might be builders, who pick up a bit of weekend work when the footy finishes, so that's what we're up against.
"Summer's the time of year when there's weddings and you're coming up to Christmas so you've got holidays.
"In the football season, there's none of that. You commit to your footy club and you play a whole season.
"You might have some really good cricketers, and that's fine, but they're unavailable because they might have a couple of weddings and Christmas dos."
Howard's sentiments are echoed in part by Robbie Mackinlay, who will make a playing return for Holbrook this season when his commentary schedule allows.
"Football can be your biggest ally but it can also be your biggest enemy," the former Lavington and Belvoir coach said.
"The footy season does seem to require more commitment these days and the players can be a bit more fatigued and looking for a rest.
"If you can find a way of talking to (football) players and saying hey, we actually need you to play (cricket)... but with that you've got to make exceptions.
"I would say there would only be 25 percent of each team, even in Provincial, who could say 'I'm available for every game of the year.'
"I reckon in footy that would be 80-90 percent.
"Cricket is not so much about sheep stations these days.
"In my era, the 80s and 90s, country sport was competitive and you liked to win. We had a great rivalry with Culcairn on the footy field and the cricket field and MCU, when they were playing, we had a very strong rivalry in the cricket with them too.
"But the sporting landscape is changing very quickly right in front of us.
"What really struck me, watching Collingwood run out onto the ground and Darcy Moore and all these guys smiling for the camera, that didn't happen when Brisbane Lions won three in a row or even when previous Collingwood teams were running out on the ground.
"They weren't smiling; it was serious stuff.
"Hume and Tallangatta League finals were the same.
"Grand finals should be enjoyed and fun but, I must admit, I never ran out onto a footy final with a smile on my face. I played in 40 senior footy finals and easily the same amount of cricket but you didn't have a smile on your face much of the time.
"It was very serious and me and everyone at the time probably got it wrong. But that's what we inherited, that's the way we were taught.
"There was no way you were missing a game. You wouldn't go on an overseas holiday during the year, you wouldn't even get married!
"The only time you got married was maybe the last week in September, but that would clash with the AFL Grand Final, the first week in October - I got married in early October - or at the end of March, before the footy season, but then you'd miss a practice game.
"The landscape is changing and there's a lot of concessions given because people have realised it's not sheep stations, it's only a game of sport and that's a very healthy thing in a lot of ways."
At the north-eastern extremity of Cricket Albury-Wodonga, last season's runners-up, The Rock Yerong Creek, are expected to challenge again this season - but the longer-term forecast is not as bright.
"Out of the 12 who played in the grand final last year, six of those were over 35," president Todd Hannam said.
"We'll probably play for another four or five years but if we start getting five or six blokes over 40, we'll probably have to drop down to B-grade.
"You're not going to be competitive playing A-grade with five or six 40-year-olds; no matter how good a player you were, it catches up to you.
"In four or five years, we'll be struggling to fill an A-grade side and we'll possibly be dropping back to a B-grade if we can't get any more guys interested from somewhere else.
"We've talked a lot, over the last couple of years, about where the next crop is going to come from.
"We haven't had juniors for a long time. We do shop around and try to get it going but we only get back five or six interested and that's it.
"Once we get blokes out here, they quite enjoy it because they don't have to train, they can just turn up and play, but getting them here in the first place is hard."
Prospective TRYC cricketers may be playing their football in competitions further afield but the overarching dynamic is the same.
"We've had young guys who are looking to go that bit further with their footy," Hannam said. "They play most of the year and then come cricket finals time, because the pre-season has started, footy comes first, and the next thing you know, you've got two or three out for finals.
"Even if it's a footy camp or something like that, they'll go to the footy camp rather than play in the finals for cricket.
"You can't blame them because if they want to get to the AFL level, they've got to put footy first.
"Jack Driscoll's been one of our most up-and-down players for that reason: he's a very good cricketer but he doesn't get the consistency on the cricket side because of footy.
"It's only been three or four weeks since we finished playing footy and it's three nights a week for these blokes coming from Wagga out to The Rock to train.
"A couple of the blokes I wouldn't mind playing, and who probably would play, have got kids and their partners are like 'can you have a break?'
"A few kids were starting to play footy in Wagga to try to get seen more and once they make a few mates there, they want to play cricket there too, so we lose a few that way.
"There's interest there but people are time-strapped these days and they prefer to rest when they get a chance.
"They jam-pack their 6-8 months during the footy season and then when summer comes along it's like 'righto, this is rest time, we'll have our 3-4 months off' and then they get into the footy side of things again."
So while the trend is clear, what can cricket do to make itself more attractive?
"Provincial first grade starts at 11.30am, so players are there at 10.30 ready for a warm-up," Mackinlay said. "If the game goes 100 overs, you're finished at 6.30, have a beer, and you don't get away until 7.30pm.
"That's a long day, a lot longer than footy.
"Yes, you can still accommodate the first grade in Cricket Albury-Wodonga, it's still big enough, bad enough and competitive enough but I reckon we could see a change in the lower grades.
"Maybe C-grade should just be T20 cricket where fathers and sons play together. It starts at 3pm and you're finished by 6pm so you can work Saturday morning, have lunch and then play cricket in the afternoon for three hours, have a bit of fun and you're done.
"Maybe that's where B-grade in Hume and District cricket could be going; not quite yet for Provincial and Hume first grade - but potentially it could."
So if, as Howard pointed out, the Provincial game is in such rude health, how important really is the continuation of cricket in the smaller, more remote communities either side of the Border?
Very, according to former Cricket NSW Murray region manager Mackinlay.
"Brock-Burrum are the best example," he said.
"They've now got under-13s, under-16s, firsts and seconds and they're doing really well.
"They still see it as a very important part of the community because you need to be playing sport in that town on any given Saturday.
"By having firsts and seconds, you're guaranteed to have a game on.
"The locals still like to come down and have a look at it and maintains tradition."
