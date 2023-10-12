A dispute over property left in a woman's shed led to a Wodonga man unleashing a foul-mouthed tirade in which he threatened "my boys will pay you a visit".
"You are p---ing me off so much I am about to snap," Benjamin "Benji" Paul Heather ranted in a rambling message sent from his phone.
Heather further threatened "I won't stop" pursuing the matter "until I get it all back. You understand?"
Police said his threats, sent over the Facebook Messenger app, traumatised the woman.
"The victim is usually at home by herself with her children and the behaviour of the accused is causing fear and stress on her and her children."
The small-statured man, who pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to two stalking or intimidation charges, had earlier paid the woman a visit with a female friend.
Preceding that, the victim was at home on August 21 at 6.57pm when she was alerted by a security system application on her phone that movement had been detected in her backyard.
Shortly afterwards she checked the back shed where she had allowed Heather, 37, to store some of his belongings.
The woman saw the padlock had been removed from the door, which was opened.
About 7.25pm, she missed a call from Heather, which because he had been blocked went straight through to her message bank.
Shortly afterwards he was out the front of her home.
"The victim then heard a female voice scream out "(her name), get out of the f---ing house".
She went to the front door and when a sensor light activated saw a man, who she recognised as Heather because of his distinctive tattoos, and a woman.
Heather, who was living in Lavington at the time, yelled words to the effect of "open the f---ing door" to which she replied "get the f--- off my property, I am calling the police".
The victim phoned triple zero. While on the phone Heather yelled something like "I am going to shoot your house, Clint and the boys will be around later".
MORE ON BENJAMIN PAUL HEATHER:
She reported the incident to police the following day, but Heather wasn't finished.
On August 21, at 2.53am, she received the message from the Facebook account of "Benji Heather" that contained the stream of swearing and threats.
That focused on her returning his property, including "my JBL speaker, my bike rack ... and all the sh-- that you and your gronk kids have taking (sic)".
Heather represented himself in court and made no comment, aside from a gruff "yeah" a couple of times in response to questions from magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"Mr Heather," she said, "I'm going to order a full sentence assessment report given the seriousness of these matters."
Heather will be sentenced on November 22.
