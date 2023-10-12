Players from Norths and Albury City are set to take a walk down memory lane this weekend as the hockey clubs celebrate their first reunion.
With Norths originally established as a women's club, and City initially only fielding men's sides, the clubs united to become a stronger entity in 1995.
Noel Shepherd was City's president during the merging period and recalls a seamless adjustment.
"The transition was fairly smooth, the biggest issue was just trying to get the colours right," he said.
"Back in those days, we wore yellow and maroon and Norths were obviously blue and white.
"We had to find a bit of yellow in the uniform somewhere at the start.
"That was really the only issue we faced."
Gay Harvey has been involved with Norths right from the club's introduction in 1984 and still plays in the masters' side.
She was also president during the time of the merger.
"It's been good because having both men and women, it's a family club," she said.
"We've got aunties and nieces playing together, grandmothers and granddaughters, fathers and sons and mothers and daughters.
"It's really lovely."
The club will also celebrate over 100 combined premierships from its junior and seniors sides.
"We've always been a very successful club," Harvey said.
"This year we were able to put two B-grade women's teams in for the first time in a while.
"Both of our B-grade ladies played each other in the grand final, and C and A all played.
"Our under-12 and under-14 girls also played in grand finals and our under-16s boys won for the first time this year."
Shepherd recalls City's "golden run" from 1988 to 1992, in which time the club won five consecutive senior premierships.
He too admitted it was great to see the club Norths is today.
"It's a great feat for the club and just shows how strong Norths are now with their juniors and seniors," he said.
More tales will be shared on Saturday as players past and present reunite at Albury's Newmarket Hotel.
