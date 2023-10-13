Kevin Corneliusen has seen most of Australia through shooting, but if it wasn't for his daughter, he wouldn't have had the chance.
The Albury Smallbore Rifle Club captain of 20 years first visited the range on North Street in 1992 when his daughter suggested it was something they could try.
"I said for her to find something to do. She was almost 12 at the time and we decided to head down to the rifle club and I never looked back from there," he said.
As the club prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, Mr Corneliusen said it was the smell of gunpowder that first drew him in.
The Vietnam veteran says he has enjoyed the camaraderie, the ability it has given him to meet like-minded people and the mental challenge the sport has provided.
"It's allowed me to basically shoot all around Australia and I've made some terrific friends all over the country," he said.
Club historian and only living life member John Plummer has been involved for more than 60 years.
He recalled riding his bike with best friend Bryan Norton to the range, which remains next to Greenfield Park, where he looked up to then club captain Brian Scanlon, who was one of the founding members along with Pat Lee and Fred Duncombe.
"The Albury club had only limited space so there was only room for five shooters maximum down on the mound and it was 25 yards long. Still we enjoyed every moment," Mr Plummer said.
Expansion slowly but steadily took place with support from Albury Council, with the range eventually expanded to 50 metres.
A new committee led by new captain Keith Smyth saw a need for an air rifle range, so support was again sought from members.
Many working bees took place to double the length of the clubrooms to house the air rifle range, while a toilet block was also constructed.
The range now boasts an electronic target scoring system.
Olympians Tim Lowndes and Ben Burge came through the Albury Smallbore Rifle Club ranks to represent Australia at the highest level.
Retired policeman Peter Kelly has also helped grow the club's profile through his involvement in the World Police and Fire Games.
"I took on a job as a co-ordinator for the rifle shooting when the games were held in Melbourne in 1995. I got a little bit hooked on them and I've been to 12 games since," he said.
"My last games were in China in 2019. I've been lucky enough to represent Victoria Police overseas on 11 occasions and twice in Australia."
The former Target Rifle Australia and Target Rifle Victoria secretary is also a qualified club coach and enjoys passing on his knowledge to those keen to try the sport.
"I enjoy coaching any of the new people, whether it's youngsters or anybody that wants to come along and have a shoot," he said.
"It's a shooting sport that is available to anybody from the age of 12 up and it's very family-friendly.
"We have one shooter who is legally blind and we're wheelchair accessible.
"Male and female shooters compete equally and you can shoot at club level, state level, nationally, and if you're good enough, you can go to the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.
"For a little club we've done very well. We've had some good representatives and good shooters."
Mr Corneliusen is excited to welcome shooters from near and far to the range for its 70th anniversary invitational event on October 14 and 15.
"It gives people from outside the area an opportunity to come to Albury, which they haven't done for a long time. Anybody that's been and shot at the range was back 35 or 40 years ago," he said.
Around 50 shooters are expected to feature in the event, with visitors making their way from Sydney, Canberra, Junee, Shepparton, Frankston and Traralgon.
A dinner for members and travellers to celebrate the 70th milestone will take place at Kinross Woolshed on October 14.
