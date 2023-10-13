The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Memories come flooding back ahead of Albury Smallbore Rifle Club's 70th anniversary

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kevin Corneliusen has seen most of Australia through shooting, but if it wasn't for his daughter, he wouldn't have had the chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.