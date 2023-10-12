The Border Mail
Wodonga and Beechworth residents receive Victorian Senior Achiever Awards

October 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Lorna Green, 90, of Beechworth, receives her Council on the Ageing Victoria Senior Achiever Award from Victorian Minister for Ageing Ingrid Stitt and Governor Margaret Gardner. Picture supplied
Two North East residents - an RSL stalwart and a healthy lifestyle advocate - have been honoured in the Victorian Senior of the Year Awards.

