Two North East residents - an RSL stalwart and a healthy lifestyle advocate - have been honoured in the Victorian Senior of the Year Awards.
David Martin, of Wodonga, and Beechworth's Lorna Green received Council on the Ageing Victoria Senior Achiever Awards at Government House on Wednesday, October 11.
They were among 19 recipients, with the awards celebrating senior Victorians who share their skills, experience, time, and energy in their community.
Mrs Green, 90, moved to Beechworth in 2001 and became involved in lawn bowls, croquet, line dancing and table tennis.
In 2007, when funding was no longer available for the Beechworth Exercise Activity and Training group, Mrs Green began a Certificate III in Fitness at the age of 75.
Since then, BEAT's membership has grown to about 90 people aged 55 and over.
Mrs Green has been actively involved on its committee of management for many years, helping to organise the club's social outings and activities such as boat and bus trips, theatrical performances, and involvement in the local Easter parade.
Her hearing loss is no barrier to her mixing readily with those who gather for morning tea after exercise class and welcoming all newcomers.
Mr Martin, whose association with the RSL began in 1969, served the Rutherglen sub-branch as treasurer for six years before becoming president in 1990. He has been the sub-branch honorary secretary since 2009.
His significant contributions include the development of Rutherglen Memorial Park, which involved acquiring obsolete artillery pieces, constructing a World War II honour wall, pathways and various memorial structures.
Mr Martin secured a grant for a World War I soldier statue to mark the Anzac Day centenary.
As well, he supports the Vietnamese veteran community by identifying children in need of medical treatment and visiting orphanages and schools in South Vietnam.
The 2022 Wodonga Citizen of the Year, Mr Martin has an Order of Australia Medal and was a finalist for Victoria's Senior Australian of the Year award last year.
Minister for Ageing Ingrid Stitt congratulated and thanked all the award recipients and nominees.
"I'm proud to present these awards as part of the Victorian Seniors Festival, which is in its 41st year," she said.
"I encourage all Victorians to get along and join the celebrations that honour our valued seniors."
